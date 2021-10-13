easyMarkets – An official partner of TradingView

easyMarkets partners with TradingView



easyMarkets has announced a partnership with the TradingView platform. The new partnership is part of a long-term strategic development by easyMarkets geared to improve the traders experience when using the trading platform.

While confirming the integration between easyMarkets and TradingView, CMO Ohad Golan said that the trading company was happy to offer yet another exciting trading platform that is clearly a market leader. Mr Golan also confirmed that the addition of this trading platform is in line with his company's robust agenda to offer its clients the best financial services available globally. This move follows a recent addition of Bitcoin Base Currency Account on easyMarkets.





Understanding the value of TradingView

TradingView is a platform that offers traders valuable knowledge to scale through forex trading. It is a social network that brings traders together to share their experiences. The platform also provides charts and advanced analytics that allows traders to make informed decisions.





How will TradingView benefit easyMarkets clients?

The biggest beneficiaries of the newly found partnership between easyMarkets and TradingView will be traders.

One of the top benefits that account holders will get is direct access to advanced charts. In trading, charts provide a clear path for a trader to decide how to trade. The more advanced the charts, the more a trader is informed. TradingView is a reputable platform offering advanced trading charts.

Another benefit that traders will get is access to one of the largest social networks for traders. TradingView has a social network platform that allows traders to share their trading ideas, indicators, and strategies. This concept is similar to managed trading accounts, only that traders will now have the power to decide which strategy they are going to follow.

One of the top benefits of TradingView is access to real-time analytics. Traders using this account get deep market insights that are backed by real-time web-based charts. This means that you can know exactly what is happening in the financial markets at every moment.





Benefits of trading using easyMarkets

TradingView is a platform that is open for different brokers; however, using easyMarkets is one of the best decisions a trader can make. Since the inception of the company in 2001, the company has steadily grown to become one of the most trusted, competitive, and convenient providers of financial services.

When trading with easyMarkets, you will enjoy the following benefits:





✔ No hidden fees or commission

✔ Seamless integration with TradingView to allow fast trading decisions

✔ Tight fixed spreads

✔ Negative balance protection

✔ No slippage on limit orders

✔ Trading multiple Local Base Currencies





easyMarkets is regulated and licensed, thus, providing financial investors with surety that they are investing in a trustworthy platform. It also offers incredible customer support that will get you everything you need promptly.





Getting started on TradingView





Any trader using easyMarkets can start enjoying the benefits of the additional platform, TradingView.