easyMarkets – An official partner of TradingView
easyMarkets has announced a partnership with the TradingView platform. The new partnership is part of a long-term strategic development by easyMarkets geared to improve the traders experience when using the trading platform.
While confirming
the integration between easyMarkets and TradingView, CMO Ohad Golan said that
the trading company was happy to offer yet another exciting trading platform
that is clearly a market leader. Mr Golan also confirmed that the addition of
this trading platform is in line with his company's robust agenda to offer its
clients the best financial services available globally. This move follows a
recent addition of Bitcoin Base Currency Account on easyMarkets.
Understanding the value of TradingView
TradingView is a
platform that offers traders valuable knowledge to scale through forex trading.
It is a social network that brings traders together to share their experiences.
The platform also provides charts and advanced analytics that allows traders to
make informed decisions.
How will TradingView benefit easyMarkets clients?
The biggest beneficiaries of the newly found partnership between easyMarkets and TradingView will be traders.
One of the top benefits that account holders will get is direct access to advanced charts. In trading, charts provide a clear path for a trader to decide how to trade. The more advanced the charts, the more a trader is informed. TradingView is a reputable platform offering advanced trading charts.
Another benefit that traders will get is access to one of the largest social networks for traders. TradingView has a social network platform that allows traders to share their trading ideas, indicators, and strategies. This concept is similar to managed trading accounts, only that traders will now have the power to decide which strategy they are going to follow.
One of the top
benefits of TradingView is access to real-time analytics. Traders using this
account get deep market insights that are backed by real-time web-based charts.
This means that you can know exactly what is happening in the financial markets
at every moment.
Benefits of trading using easyMarkets
TradingView is a platform that is open for different brokers; however, using easyMarkets is one of the best decisions a trader can make. Since the inception of the company in 2001, the company has steadily grown to become one of the most trusted, competitive, and convenient providers of financial services.
When trading with
easyMarkets, you will enjoy the following benefits:
✔ No hidden fees or commission
✔ Seamless integration with TradingView to allow fast trading decisions
✔ Tight fixed spreads
✔ Negative balance protection
✔ No slippage on limit orders
✔ Trading
multiple Local Base Currencies
easyMarkets is
regulated and licensed, thus, providing financial investors with surety that
they are investing in a trustworthy platform. It also offers incredible
customer support that will get you everything you need promptly.