Finalto partners with BidFX

Finalto enters into partnership with BidFX



Finalto (www.finalto.com) a global B2B multi-asset liquidity and clearing broker partners with institutional FX technology solutions provider BidFX to expand its FX and Precious metals distribution.

With the unification under a single identity Finalto (previously known as TradeTech Group), and 700 B2B clients across 90 countries served by one dedicated team across 12 offices globally, it is an exciting time for us to bring financial markets to the next level. We are incredibly humbled and honored to partner with BidFX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange (SGX). This is an important milestone for us. A further expansion to our one trading destination for our clients.

Alex Yap, Director of Sales at Finalto Asia Pte Ltd,

Market leading Fintech firm BidFX offers cutting-edge FX trading solutions for institutional firms such as hedge funds, asset managers and corporations. Their specialty ranges from collecting and storing data, providing analytical tools on liquidity provision where clients can compare counterparties, to price discovery. BidFX partners with a variety of liquidity providers enabling aggregation across a range of OTC and listed markets - spot and forward FX, NDFs, Precious Metals, deliverable and non-deliverable swaps - allowing best trade execution via a range of negotiation protocols and tailored solutions.

Wai Kin Chan, Head of Asia Pacific at BidFX comments: 'I am excited to have Finalto partner with BidFX as we strive to further improve execution efficiencies, reduce cost and increase transparency for our clients and the financial markets using the latest technology. Finalto offers an alternative institutional multi-asset liquidity and clearing solution to their clients - expanding their distribution of FX and Precious Metals through BidFX as a strategic partner will be an important milestone for us.'





About Finalto

We are Finalto and we are here to take the global financial markets to new heights.

Previously known as TradeTech Group, we are the financial division of Playtech PLC, a FTSE 250 listed company listed on the London Stock Exchange.



The group comprises of eight regulated entities focusing on the following brands:

Finalto Liquidity (formerly CFH)

Finalto Trading (formerly TradeTech Alpha)

Finalto 360 (formerly TradeTech360)





We are now unified under a single identity Finalto where, along with our B2C brand Markets.com - the leading provider of trading and investment services, we are focused on becoming the leading name in financial solutions.





About BidFX

BidFX is a leading cloud-based provider of electronic foreign exchange (FX) trading solutions for the global financial marketplace.

BidFX delivers customised liquidity in all FX products from partner banks and provides broker-neutral order and cutting-edge execution management services. It offers a complete suite of negotiation protocols and a hub to the algo suites of all major banks featuring best-execution capabilities. Its transaction cost analysis (TCA) solution features pre-trade predictive models, in-trade benchmarking and post-trade synopses.

Founded in January 2017, BidFX has over 100 of the world's largest banks, hedge funds and asset managers currently connected to its platform. BidFX is a subsidiary of SGX Group.



