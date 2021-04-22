Key money as protection or illegal business for real estate owners

Getting to know key money



What exactly is a key money agreement?

Key money, also known as a security deposit, is a common term in real estate like residential and rental properties. Tenants give this amount to the landlord, managers, current tenants, or whoever is in charge of collecting payments for a property to secure a lease or rent.





Understanding key money

People address key money differently from one state or city to another. The term may incur a different meaning in other parts of the world, especially in the US. Sometimes, it is a gratuity, and sometimes, it is a bribe.





Key money as a security deposit

People call key money a security deposit when a tenant pays the sum of money worth one or two months' rent to the landlord when signing a lease before taking a rental unit. If the landlords write the key money on the property's lease in commercial real estate agreements, it is legal and acceptable. Usually, this payment is like a bond that the landlord returns to the leaseholder, including interests after the lease expiration. The landlords will return these under certain conditions, such as there should be no property damages, and the leaseholder should thoroughly follow the lease agreement.





Security deposits as protection for landlords and owners

The security deposits protect the landlord from people who create massive damage to the property or stop paying suddenly, leading to a long and expensive eviction process, hence the other term damage deposit. Usually, this is refundable except for Nevada's state that uses this money to clean the unit after the tenant moves out.

Should there be any damages, the landlord may take money some or all of the money from the security deposit for repairs. If this situation arises, the landlord should give the tenant a detailed list of repairs and the receipts of the costs. There are some issues that landlords can't use as reasons for regular maintenance, such as faded paint, carpet wears after a long lease, minor dents, and faulty appliances if there is no abuse or misuse. Again, this depends from one state to another.





Solving security deposit disputes

A landlord and a tenant may go to small claims court to settle security deposit or key money dispute deductions. Understanding the state's law on security deposits then comparing it to the documents and actions made is a sure way to win these dispute cases.





Key money as a bribe



