Real Betis Balompié obtains new sponsor in LegacyFX
LegacyFX partners with La Liga club, Real Betis Balompié
With a new round of La Liga matches commencing, followers might have observed that Real Betis Balompié began the season with LegacyFX as their new back-shirt sponsor.
The club also replaced their front shirt sponsorship deal, previously held by Betway, an online gambling company with that of Spanish network conglomerate, FiNetwork. LegacyFX's current two-year deal with the club was announced just prior to the club's first match against RCD Mallorca, which ended in a draw.
This partnership marks the first major sports sponsorship for the multi-asset brokerage company yet is one of 15 international agreements already in place for the club itself. While financial and specific details surrounding the deal are not disclosed, it is known that sponsorship agreements exceed 35% of the turnover for business area of the club.
The sponsorship was announced by both the firm and the club on Thursday evening, through various press releases on their respective official sites, videos, and posts on social media platforms.
"We, at LegacyFX strongly believe that this newfound partnership will support our constant goals for success and brand recognition. As such, we are elated to have our brand associated with Real Betis-a team known for its strong fan-base and rich history!" - Jad Abdelrahman, Chief Executive Officer at LegacyFXOverall, the firm believes that this partnership will bolster its marketing efforts through a globally recognized sport.