Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021: Winners announcement!
Announcing the winners of the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021
The Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021 embodied the competitive spirit of the trading sector. Brokers have battled it out for their coveted titles and to win their place on The Ultimate Fintech Leaders List. Awards in the finance sector are significant because they help to:
- Instil Trust in Traders
- Recognise special skills or localised offerings
- Improve employee morale
- Increase trader acquisition
- Elevate your company profile
For almost a decade, the Ultimate Fintech team has been connecting trading and fintech professionals. Now, customers, partners and traders have decided the best brokers of 2021 through a public voting system.
Awards fell into various categories of Global Awards, Regional Awards and Country Awards. As the name suggests, global awards determine the winners on a global scale, while regional and country awards go into more specific categories.
And The Winners Are...
Competition was fierce for this
year's awards. You shared, voted and battled it out to narrow down a winner in
each category. The votes have been counted and verified by our independent
panel and we can now announce the winners!
Best Affiliate Programme - eToro
Best Asset Offering Range & Execution Venue - Exclusive Capital
Best Broker Indonesia - PlusMarkets
Best Broker Kenya - Scope Markets
Best Broker Nigeria - CMTrading
Best Broker UK - FxPro
Best Broker Vietnam - Scope Markets
Best Broker Africa - MultiBank Group
Best Broker Asia - Scope Markets
Best Broker LATAM - MultiBank Group
Best Broker MENA - MultiBank Group
Best CFDs Broker - FGrow
Best Commissions Broker - TradersLive
Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro
Best Cryptocurrency Broker - StormGain
Best Customer Service - FXCM
Best Customer Support Germany - EuropeFX
Best Customer Support Malaysia - PlusMarkets
Best Emerging Broker - TradersLive
Best Global Broker - MultiBank Group
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - eToro
Best Stockbroker - eToro
Best Trade Execution - Alchemy Prime
Best Trading Experience - XM
Best Trading Platform - FXCM
Best White Label Solution - Exclusive Markets
Broker of the Year - FXCM
Fastest Growing Broker - Errante
Most Transparent Broker - FxPro
Most Transparent Broker Asia - Axiory
Most Transparent Broker Europe - PlusMarkets
Most Trusted Broker - FxPro
Most Trusted Broker Africa - Scope Markets
Most Trusted Broker Asia - Infinox
Most Trusted Broker Europe - Libertex
Most Trusted Broker Germany - EuropeFX
Most Trusted Broker Japan - PlusMarkets
Most Trusted Broker Middle East - Equiti
Most Trusted Broker UK - Tradeo
Congratulations!
The Ultimate Fintech team would like
to congratulate all the winners. And to those who made it to the finals - huge
congratulations too!Did you win an award?Use
#UltimateFintechAwardWinner to share your victory with the world!