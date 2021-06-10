Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021: Winners announcement!

Announcing the winners of the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021



The Ultimate Fintech Awards 2021 embodied the competitive spirit of the trading sector. Brokers have battled it out for their coveted titles and to win their place on The Ultimate Fintech Leaders List. Awards in the finance sector are significant because they help to:



Instil Trust in Traders

Recognise special skills or localised offerings

Improve employee morale

Increase trader acquisition

Elevate your company profile





For almost a decade, the Ultimate Fintech team has been connecting trading and fintech professionals. Now, customers, partners and traders have decided the best brokers of 2021 through a public voting system.

Awards fell into various categories of Global Awards, Regional Awards and Country Awards. As the name suggests, global awards determine the winners on a global scale, while regional and country awards go into more specific categories.

And The Winners Are...

Competition was fierce for this year's awards. You shared, voted and battled it out to narrow down a winner in each category. The votes have been counted and verified by our independent panel and we can now announce the winners!





Best Affiliate Programme - eToro

Best Asset Offering Range & Execution Venue - Exclusive Capital

Best Broker Indonesia - PlusMarkets

Best Broker Kenya - Scope Markets

Best Broker Nigeria - CMTrading

Best Broker UK - FxPro

Best Broker Vietnam - Scope Markets

Best Broker Africa - MultiBank Group

Best Broker Asia - Scope Markets

Best Broker LATAM - MultiBank Group

Best Broker MENA - MultiBank Group

Best CFDs Broker - FGrow

Best Commissions Broker - TradersLive

Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro

Best Cryptocurrency Broker - StormGain

Best Customer Service - FXCM

Best Customer Support Germany - EuropeFX

Best Customer Support Malaysia - PlusMarkets

Best Emerging Broker - TradersLive

Best Global Broker - MultiBank Group

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - eToro

Best Stockbroker - eToro

Best Trade Execution - Alchemy Prime

Best Trading Experience - XM

Best Trading Platform - FXCM

Best White Label Solution - Exclusive Markets

Broker of the Year - FXCM

Fastest Growing Broker - Errante

Most Transparent Broker - FxPro

Most Transparent Broker Asia - Axiory

Most Transparent Broker Europe - PlusMarkets

Most Trusted Broker - FxPro

Most Trusted Broker Africa - Scope Markets

Most Trusted Broker Asia - Infinox

Most Trusted Broker Europe - Libertex

Most Trusted Broker Germany - EuropeFX

Most Trusted Broker Japan - PlusMarkets

Most Trusted Broker Middle East - Equiti

Most Trusted Broker UK - Tradeo





Congratulations!

The Ultimate Fintech team would like to congratulate all the winners. And to those who made it to the finals - huge congratulations too!Did you win an award?Use #UltimateFintechAwardWinner to share your victory with the world!





Click here to find out.



