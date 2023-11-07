· The Testnet boosts Aethir's Decentralised Cloud Infrastructure (DCI), enabling a seamless integration with its cloud game portals and establishing tokenomics to foster industry wide innovation.

· Developers and users can try out Aethir’s Testnet and provide feedback on the Testnet Discord channel. Developers can get more information from Aethir's technical docs.

Aethir, a pioneer in Decentralised Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) for Gaming and AI, has announced the launch of its Testnet. The Aethir Testnet launch enhances Aethir’s Decentralised Cloud Infrastructure (DCI), delivering permissionless integration with Aethir’s cloud-hosted game portals and laying the foundation for beneficial tokenomics to support industry innovation.

Aethir recently joined NVIDIA’s Inception Program to propel its mission of revolutionising the gaming and AI industries.

Aethir's Testnet is the embodiment of years of development, innovation, and a sustained vision to decentralise cloud infrastructure, unlocking the value of ultra-low latency and scalable GPU-based compute.

“This is a significant milestone for Aethir and the Web3 cloud industry, as we march toward our goal of delivering a more equitable and developer-friendly Internet supporting the use cases of tomorrow. We welcome developers to continue building and innovating within Aethir’s Atmosphere, leveraging compute resources, or contributing compute resources to foster a new way to interact across the Internet ecosystem. Aethir’s Testnet is just the beginning, and it couldn’t be possible without the support of the Web3 community as we democratise cloud gaming, human-AI-interaction, and other exciting use cases,” said Kyle Okamoto, CTO of Aethir.

The Aethir Testnet provides game developers the tools and capabilities to onboard their games and instantly create cloud gaming portals, while AI-focused enterprises can enhance the human-AI interaction layer with scalable localized computing power. Additionally, it gives enterprise GPU infrastructure providers the opportunity to contribute their computing resources and receive rewards for providing cloud services to Aethir’s community.

Key Features of Aethir's Testnet

· API Integration: Game developers can upload games and create unique gaming portals using Aethir’s Testnet APIs

· Blockchain Browser: Developers and Container Providers (Containers are the GPU resource providers within Aethir’s network) can access on-chain data seamlessly

Development Support Features:

· Operational Support Center: Aethir has also launched an Operational Support Center to support developers and Container Providers as they continue to scale the ecosystem.

· Onboarding Support: Comprehensive Onboarding Guidelines are live for Game Developers and Container Providers. This step-by-step guide ensures a smooth onboarding process for all Testnet participants.

· Website Resources: All relevant materials, Software Development Kits (SDKs), deployment tools and guidelines are accessible on Aethir’s website.

Built on Arbitrum, a highly scalable and reliable Ethereum-based blockchain, Aethir’s Testnet launch enables ultra-low latency, scalable GPU-based compute publicly accessible worldwide. The Aethir Testnet will undergo several phases in coordination with community feedback and Aethir’s broader company roadmap.

“At Aethir, we're not just pioneering the future of decentralised cloud computing; we're redefining the relationship between the AI and gaming industries, and real-time cloud computing. With the launch of the Aethir Testnet, we’re inviting developers and GPU resource providers to sign up and experience our infrastructure. This is a small, but important, step for the company, and a huge leap forward for the cloud computing industry overall,” said Mark Rydon, co-founder and CEO of Aethir.

While the Aethir Testnet launch is a significant milestone, Aethir will be releasing continuous and regular updates as its technology continues to evolve. The emphasis will be on enhancing user experience, improving real-time cloud rendering capabilities, and strengthening the ecosystem via increased developer support.

About Aethir

Aethir (https://www.aethir.com/) is revolutionising the cloud infrastructure landscape by focusing on Decentralised Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) tailored for gaming and AI companies. Addressing a pressing issue in current cloud technology, Aethir offers an infrastructure alternative that solves the cost and latency challenges associated with delivering premium GPU computational loads to latency sensitive industries. Aethir offers an elegant infrastructure design that becomes faster and cheaper as it expands. Built by a seasoned team with experience in scaling top cloud gaming infrastructure, Aethir is an indispensable infrastructure solution for delivering low-latency, GPU resources via the cloud. Aethir is at the forefront of catering to the ever-evolving needs of the AI and Gaming industry, leading the way in the development and deployment of next-gen cloud solutions.