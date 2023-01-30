Well-known in the online trading space, Ardu Prime has managed to hold the pole position in the Forex and CFD market for the past 23 years, proving time and again that it’s got the drive and expertise to stay relevant.

Demonstrating an incredible agility to respond to clients’ demands, Ardu Prime has created a state-of-the-art, STP (straight-through processing) trading environment where orders are executed almost instantly, offering traders the peace of mind that slippage (if any) will be minimal, and more importantly, there will be no dealing desk intervention or trade manipulation.

Through its MT5 platform, the financial firm offers trading on more than 200 CFD instruments based on stock shares, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and other trending assets. Additionally, traders have exposure to Forex CFDs on most minor, major and exotic pairs, plus specialty CFDs on instruments such as VIX or DXY. Open account to trade some of these instruments.

Offering a slew of trading options and tools suitable for both desktop and mobile devices, including all the MT5-native advanced indicators and an economic calendar that helps you keep tabs on high-impact market events and corporate actions.

With the aid of indicators like the MACD, the RSI or Fibonacci, traders can predict price trends, identify support and resistance levels and effectively set their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Ardu Prime’s clients can choose from Standard, Premium and Institutional account types that allow them to gain exposure to a variety of asset classes and manage risk effectively, while benefiting from competitive leverage levels and spreads that vary per account type.

The minimum deposit amount is €/$/£ 250 for Standard accounts and is incrementally adjusted per each account category, reaching €/$/£ 25,000 for the Premium account and €/$/£ 100,000 for Institutional accounts.

While traders can use all of the advanced tools that the MT5 has to offer with a Standard account, certain instruments are exclusive to Premium or Institutional account holders, given their greater risk tolerance and financial product features.

In addition to competitive trading conditions available across all these account types, the broker also provides access to bespoke instruments via its Islamic/Swap-free accounts.

Most importantly, Ardu Prime offers negative balance protection, as required under the ESMA and HCMC rules, making it a “top priority to offer traders of all levels of expertise a secure and transparent environment to reach their financial goals”, says the company’s CEO Sotiris Promponas.

Recently, the company added six more languages to its customer support offering, including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, and German. The customer support team can be reached from Monday to Friday, in all these languages, via support ticket, email, and contact form.

However, traders who would like to speak to an agent, may very well reach out to Ardu Prime’s support team using the telephone number on the website, from Monday to Friday, during office hours, from 10:00 to 18:00 (GMT+2). In addition, the company’s FAQ section covers most of the frequently encountered situations, providing valid solutions on a case-by-case basis.

Lastly, the brokerage firm takes pride in equipping its traders with all the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the financial markets confidently. Regardless of the account type they have opted for, all traders receive a Daily Market Newsletter by email, which succinctly presents the most important market events and data releases of the day and which assets are the most likely to be affected, and more importantly, how.

As soon as you’ve signed up and verified your identity, you gain access to the company’s weekly market wrap-up and other high-impact market news featured regularly under the Market Insights section.

In its effort to meet the needs of all traders, Ardu Prime also offers access to a Demo account, which lets you get a gist of trading on the MT5 and try out your strategy before diving into the deep waters of Live trading.

With all the tools at your disposal, the only thing you need to get started is to fund your account with EUR, GBP, USD or cryptocurrency. The latter funding method is a recent addition to the firm’s funding and withdrawal options, as it aims to “offer more to crypto holders and let them enjoy trading with crypto”, CEO Promponas explained.

Offering an extensive range of order filling methods, including Market Execution, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Stop Limit, and Sell Stop Limit, Ardu Prime boasts some of the most comprehensive financial product and service offerings in the industry, outpacing many of its competitors.

Few brokerage firms today have the capability to cover not only all these order types, but also the instrument range that Ardu Prime can offer, as well as the decision-support tools to meet traders halfway. Technology bundles such as Trading Central signals and research tools such as TC Market Buzz, TC Technical View and TC Alpha Generation empower traders to make informed decisions in step with the financial markets based on data-driven insights they are less likely to find anywhere else.

What’s more, the company has developed a unique DLA environment that provides seamless access to deep liquidity and unpalatable market depth, the financial firm continues to attract traders Europe- and worldwide, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to innovation. For more information about the Ardu Prime and its complete offering, please visit the website.