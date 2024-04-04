BDSwiss, a name that carries significant weight in the FX and CFD brokerage industry, proudly announces its participation in iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, which takes place on 9-11 April 2024 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City.

For the first time in LATAM, the event awaits 3.5K+ attendees and 1.6K+ companies to populate the expo floor. Touted to be the largest B2B and B2C event dedicated to the financial services industry in the region, iFX EXPO LATAM provides the ideal platform for BDSwiss to showcase its award-winning services and solutions for traders and partners in Mexico. This participation holds immense significance for BDSwiss as it reaffirms its steadfast commitment and strong ties with the LATAM region.

As a Gold Sponsor of the prestigious event, BDSwiss will be prominently positioned at booth #35. This premier location provides the perfect spot for interaction and networking with existing and potential clients and partners in Latin America, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. iFX EXPO LATAM attendees are encouraged to contact the team to schedule a meeting in advance.

In anticipation of the premier event, Gregory Papagregoriou, Co-CEO of BDSwiss, said:

“We are thrilled to be the Gold Sponsors of the very first edition of iFX EXPO in Latin America. This opportunity brings us closer to our traders and partners in the region. As we aim to further strengthen our position in LATAM, it is a privilege to meet them face-to-face and explore new growth avenues.”

In addition, the attendees can expect to see demonstrations of BDSwiss’ advanced trading platforms and customisable trading tools as the team will walk them through the broker’s latest offerings designed to enhance the trading experience and help traders of all levels achieve their financial goals.

BDSwiss will also introduce its unmatched and one of the most competitive in the industry Partnership Programme. Recognising the importance of strategic partnerships for securing growth in the ultra-competitive financial services industry, BDSwiss welcomes Affiliate Partners and Introducing Brokers (IBs) to its booth.



IBs and Affiliate Partners in Latin America looking for growth opportunities with a global brokerage will find a trustworthy partner in BDSwiss. With a network of 20,000+ registered partners in 180+ countries, the leading online broker offers customisable payment plans, free marketing and educational materials, and free setup among many other perks.

Earlier this year, BDSwiss’s IB Partnership Programme won the HQMENA award for the “Best IB Program ''. The accolade follows on the heels of other noteworthy recognitions, including the “Best Global Partnership Programme '' at the UF AWARDS Global 2023 and the “Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC” at the UF AWARDS APAC 2023.

In addition to the state-of-the-art trading platforms, BDSwiss mobile apps and competitive partnership programmes, BDSwiss also stands out as an industry thought leader owning a well-grounded position when it comes to risk management and trading psychology.

On Wednesday, April 10, between 14:40 - 15:00, traders attending iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will have the opportunity to hear from BDSwiss’ Market Analyst, Aldo Weidner Zapien who will be sharing valuable insights on stage at the Traders Arena. His talk, titled “A Road to Success: Risk Management & Trading Psychology” is an eye-opener for anyone interested in finding a time-tested approach to trading challenges, such as emotional bias and risk control. Don’t miss out!

To discover more about BDSwiss and its offerings, visit the company’s official website.