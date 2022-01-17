China published mixed economic data Economic Data Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. noting a slowdown in a year-over-year comparison, but some of the data exceeded expectations. The Chinese renminbi has been on the offensive against the US dollar US Dollar The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. The economy grew by 1.6% last quarter after 0.2% previously. However, the GDP growth was 4.0% y/y - the lowest since the second quarter of 2020. Industrial production added 4.3%, markedly better than the expected 3.7%.

December retail sales data disappointed with growth slowing to just 1.7% y/y, the lowest since August 2020.

Weakness in domestic demand data has not stopped the demand for the Chinese renminbi, which is testing the 6.35 mark for the second month. Since the beginning of December, the pair has bounced out of this area. Earlier in May 2021, we also witnessed a prolonged reversal near this level. The USDCNH traded steadily lower from January to May 2018 but turned to the upside at the start of the trade wars.

The yuan has settled well, consolidating in a narrow range since late October, which has created the potential for a resumption of the trend. A firm consolidation below 6.35 at the end of the week or the month would be an essential signal for starting a new downward wave. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of another bounce from these levels for the time being.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.