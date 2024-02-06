After a period of tranquility, the Ethereum ecosystem is gradually regaining momentum with the rise of the Restaking. As seasoned DeFi participants, DeSyn has consistently focused on developing the Ethereum network. Previously, DeSyn initiated the launch of the 3x ETH Leveraged ETF based on sharp market insights, aiming to promote diversity in Ethereum network products and assist users in maximizing their returns within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Today, DeSyn announces the launching of the DeSyn ETH Restaking Fund I (3x Points), dedicated to participating in this industry revolution alongside ecosystems such as Eigenlayer and Renzo, collectively shaping the future of DeFi.

The DeSyn ETH Restaking Fund I (3x Points), drETH in short, is an open-end fund product introduced by Little Frog, a professional decentralized asset management DAO organization based on the infrastructure of the DeSyn platform. This product integrates DeSyn and other two highly acclaimed restaking platforms, Eigenlayer and Renzo. Users can stake ETH, stETH, wETH, and ezETH through the DeSyn platform. The fund supports on-demand withdrawals and offers the existing APY from LST and LRT and the triple yield expectations from Eigenlayer, Renzo, and DeSyn. Currently, this fund’s APY ranges from 3.6% to 60%. In terms of security, DeSyn solemnly declares that all contract codes have undergone security audits to ensure the safety of user assets.

How to restake?

Users can navigate to Desyn's website and select the "restaking" option to access the DeSyn ETH Restaking Fund I (3x Points) issue. Upon selection, users have the opportunity to acquire drETH, associated with the potential of triple returns.

Enhanced Incentives through Triple-Point Staking with DeSyn

As mentioned earlier, opting for the fund not only grants potentially basic LST and LRT returns but also yields triple points from Eigenlayer, Renzo, and DeSyn.

DeSyn is committed to maximizing incentives for staking users. Starting from February 6, 2024, any user participating in this Fund can earn corresponding points, dependent on the staking amount and duration.

· DeSyn Points Formula: DeSyn points = (Amount of LST) * Number of staked days * 10,000

EigenLayer: Elevating Ethereum Security through Restaking

EigenLayer is a protocol built on Ethereum that introduces restaking, a new primitive in crypto-economic security. This primitive enables the reuse of ETH on the consensus layer. Users that stake ETH natively or with a liquid staking token (LST) can opt-in to EigenLayer smart contracts to restake their ETH or LST and extend crypto-economic security to additional applications on the network to earn additional rewards.

Renzo: Pioneering Restaking on the EigenLayer Mainnet

Renzo is the first native restaking protocol to launch on the EigenLayer mainnet. Although EigenLayer will not begin securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) I.e. EigenDA until mid-2024, they have been accepting deposits. Deposits for Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) are capped; however, native ETH deposits remain uncapped but very difficult for most users to access. They require a user to have 32 ETH and run an Ethereum node that is integrated with EigenLayer to run EigenPods.

About DeSyn

DeSyn Protocol (https://www.desyn.io/#/) is an innovative decentralized asset management infrastructure on Web 3, empowering users to securely and transparently create and manage customized pool-based portfolios with various on-chain assets (tokens, NFTs, derivatives, etc.) via smart contract.