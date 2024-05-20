With a presence in Australia for over two decades, easyMarkets celebrates its contributions to the Australian market and its continuity as a trusted name in the financial industry, providing traders with a secure and user-friendly trading environment.

Excellence and Innovation

As a leader in Australia’s financial services sector, easyMarkets continually sets the pace with innovative technology that empowers traders. The company’s dynamic approach to adapting services based on client needs has cultivated robust, enduring relationships and established a strong reputation for reliability.

Highlighting its commitment to excellence, easyMarkets was honored with the “Best Forex/CFD Broker” award at the TradingView Broker Awards 2023. This prestigious accolade was earned through significant client engagement, demonstrated by a 73% increase in trading volume on TradingView platforms, which speaks volumes about the trust and satisfaction clients place in easyMarkets.

In 2020, easyMarkets significantly enhanced its global visibility through a strategic partnership with Real Madrid, becoming the Official Online Trading Partner. This alliance with one of football’s most storied teams has not only broadened easyMarkets’ appeal but has also aligned the brand with excellence and high performance.

Continuing its trajectory of growth, in 2022, easyMarkets expanded its range of trading options. This included the introduction of variable spread trading on the MT5 platform and an expansion of its cryptocurrency and stock offerings across all platforms, reinforcing its position at the forefront of market innovations.

These strategic initiatives are a testament to easyMarkets’ commitment to providing transparent and accessible trading solutions, fostering a culture of innovation that drives continual growth in the financial sector.

Safeguarding Client Interests

As a testament to its dedication to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s regulations, easyMarkets adheres to stringent industry standards, ensuring that clients can trade with confidence and peace of mind. The company's ASIC license serves as a testament to its commitment to transparency and integrity, enhancing its credibility and trustworthiness among Australian clients.

With a focus on transparency and accountability, easyMarkets remains committed to upholding the highest regulatory standards, safeguarding the interests of its clients.

Milestones in the Australian Market

Since its inception in 2001, easyMarkets has been a pioneer in forex innovation, introducing groundbreaking features like Guaranteed Stop Loss and pioneering the world’s first web-based trading platform. In 2003, easyMarkets secured its ASIC license, a testament to its dedication to regulatory compliance and client protection. Subsequently, the introduction of the “Freeze Rate” tool in 2005 further showcased easyMarkets' commitment to providing traders with innovative risk management solutions.

Beyond trading, easyMarkets has actively engaged with the community through initiatives like sponsoring the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs National Rugby League team in 2014. Additionally, the launch of the “WIN 1 MILLION” trading competition in the same year underscores easyMarkets' commitment to not only providing exceptional trading experiences but also actively involving and rewarding its traders.

Reflecting on easyMarkets' journey in Australia, the company's CEO, Mr. Nikos Antoniades, stated, "Our 20+ years in Australia signify a major milestone for easyMarkets. We are proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of Australian traders through our unwavering dedication to delivering superior trading experiences, solidifying our position as a trusted industry leader."

From being recognized as the Best APAC Region Broker in 2018 to sponsoring Daybreak Australia on Bloomberg TV, each milestone underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional services tailored to the needs of Australian traders.

Looking ahead, easyMarkets remains dedicated to empowering clients to Trade Like a Champion. With a track record of excellence, easyMarkets is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the Australian market and beyond.

To learn more about easyMarkets and its services,click here.

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.