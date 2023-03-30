Forex trading is rife with risks and challenges, and traders, particularly beginners, may be discouraged from entering the space. This has led to regulators imposing stricter norms on brokerage firms.

While some Forex and CFD trading service providers have yet to effectively meet these requirements and tailor their offering accordingly, others have chosen to face these challenges headfirst. AAAFx, an HCMC-licensed and regulated broker, is a trendsetter from this perspective, creating a safe and secure environment for traders.

Transparency

One of the benefits of trading with a regulated broker such as AAAFx is that transparency is at the centre of its service offerings and operations. The online trading leader upholds this premise through strict adherence to multiple regulatory norms.

In line with its Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) and FSCA license, AAAFx provides clear and transparent information to its clients, regarding its business operations, trading platforms, account types and trading conditions.

In addition, the broker discloses all costs and charges associated with its services on their website, as well as its spreads and leverage divided by asset class.

Trader protection

Another benefit of investing with a regulated broker is the extra layer of protection offered to traders. AAAFx has shown time and time again that creating competitive trading conditions is its top priority, as evidenced by its rigorous compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), European Security and Markets Authority’s MiFID II Directive and FSCA regulatory framework.

As data privacy and security are crucial in trading, AAAFx implements various measures aligned with these standards, including data encryption and fund safety. The broker keeps clients fully informed about the way it processes their private data and how it acts in their best interest.

Fund safety and account segregation

As a regulated broker, AAAFx also prioritises the safety of its traders’ funds and assets, applying various measures to protect them with maximum efficiency. The company’s client funds are kept in the safety of top-tier banks, entirely separate from its own cash holdings, ensuring they will never be used outside their intended purpose.

Additionally, the broker offers negative balance protection, making sure that clients cannot lose more than they initially invested.

Clients’ investments are also covered by the Investment Guarantee Fund. In the unlikely event that the company fails to fulfil its obligations, clients will be reimbursed by up to €30,000 per person*.