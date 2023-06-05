FBS, a renowned international brokerage company, is proud to announce its sponsorship for the upcoming iFX Expo Asia 2023, scheduled for June 20-22 in Bangkok, Thailand. As part of its engagement in the major B2B event, the global fintech organization, FBS, aims to contribute to the success of the Expo and benefit the advancement of Asia’s financial sector.

During iFX Expo Asia 2023, FBS will provide an opportunity to connect with its representatives and share information on the comprehensive range of products and fintech solutions the company has developed over its 14 years in business. As a Silver Sponsor of the event, the CFD trading broker will have its own exhibition booth, which will serve as a hub for insightful expert discussions and one-on-one consultations.

"While FBS operates globally and serves clients from more than 150 geographies, we are excited to be part of the iFX Expo Asia, held this year in Thailand, and demonstrate our many-year expertise in the field," said Ksenia Molodkina, Strategic Marketing Director at FBS. "This event represents a significant platform for us to engage with industry leaders, foster partnerships, and contribute to the growth and development of the Asian financial sector."

iFX Expo is recognized as the world's first and largest business-to-business financial exhibition, bringing together online trading, financial services, and fintech professionals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With over a decade of success, this networking event has become a key meeting place for industry leaders, offering unparalleled opportunities to network with C-level executives from prominent international companies.

FBS will welcome visitors to its booth #3 at iFX Expo Asia 2023, held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld from June 20 to 22.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 throughout the globe. Its annual trading volume is over $8.9 trillion.