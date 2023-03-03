The Finance Magnates African Summit (FMAS), the group’s inaugural event on the African continent is pleased to announce that its registration is now live. The landmark summit will be taking place on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Africa has long been seen as a continent brimming with potential. This has taken the shape in countless forms of investment, activity, and attention from online trading, brokerages, and much more.

FMAS:23 – IBs, Affiliates, and Brokers in Focus

For affiliates, IBs, and trading professionals, there are plenty of reasons to attend the marquee event in South Africa this May. In particular, affiliates and IBs can explore networking opportunities and the ability to engage with leading brands, preferred brokerages, exchanges, and other providers.

Register Today for FMAS:23 to Unlock Africa’s Potential!

These attendees can also stay on top of the latest industry trends and gain key insights into what will steer the direction of the forex industry in 2023 and beyond.

Everything You Need to Know About FMAS:23

FMAS:23 will be featuring a tailored content stream and agenda that is designed to appeal to all segments of attendees and participants in the region. Like every Finance Magnates-hosted event, FMAS:23 has on offer something for both event veterans and first-time attendees alike.

At no other events do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders in one place in Africa. FMAS:23 will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry.

Attendees can make the most of the opportunity to gain insights from experts and stay ahead of the competition. A complete agenda is slated to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

FMAS:23 Showcasing a Growing Industry

FMAS:23 is expected to bring in upwards of 2,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 50 speakers. To top this all off, the event will also feature a legendary closing party for all attendees, complete with live music, entertainment, and much more.

Whether you are an affiliate, IB, or online trading professional, FMAS:23 has plenty in store to make attendance mandatory. With the entire industry gathered in one place, the event will be one to remember and an opportunity to build lasting business relationships and expert insights capable of taking any business to the next level.

This is one event you will not want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few months as the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23!