After much anticipation, registration is now live for Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 (FMPS:24), the year’s largest professional event in the Asia-Pacific region. The premium event looks to bridge the B2B and B2C space, taking place in Sydney, Australia on August 27-29. Prospective attendees can expect to meet, network, and engage with the industry’s leading talent and brokers, while connecting with regional and local providers.

FMPS:24 is all about expanding one’s global reach or footprint through unique networking opportunities. Nowhere else in APAC will attendees have the chance to speak to so many different parties, speakers, and talent, all under one roof. This is one event you cannot afford to miss this August!

Register Today for FMPS:24

FMPS will be held at the world-famous International Convention Centre (ICC) in downtown Sydney. ICC Sydney is not only one of Australia’s leading venues but a locale renowned for its conventions, exhibitions, and entertainment. As one of the world’s greatest business event centers, ICC promises to be the perfect setting for FMPS:24, conveniently located next to the premium waterfront location at Darling Harbour.

Attendees can expect to take a deep dive into multiple verticals represented at length, such as the online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech space. With only a few months to go until the doors of this event swing open, the time to reserve your seat is now and can be done by accessing the following link.

What Can Attendees Expect from FMPS:24?

FMPS:24 is APAC’s can’t miss event of 2024 that starts with professionalism and includes a diverse range of individuals available for doing business with. Attendees can expect to network, engage, and connect face-to-face with the following participants:

Forex/CFD Brokers

Institutional Brokers

Affiliates & IBs

Traders & Investors

Educators & Market Experts

Fintech & Payments Brands

Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses

Technology & Liquidity Providers

Press/Media

Regulators

Start-ups

Investors/VCs

In terms of content, FMPS:24 will take a explore the latest topics and trends with actionable insights, engaging conversation, and an eye on the future. This includes an entire content slate of discussions, webinars, workshops, keynote speeches, and much more.

These informative sessions provide the ideal forum and platform for traders and industry professionals to learn and gain valuable perspective into new trading techniques, technologies, and trends in Australia, APAC, and the broader financial services space.

Look for the event to attract upwards of 2,000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, and 50+ speakers, making FMPS:24 one of the largest events in Australia in 2024. Stay tuned over the next month for more updates on FMPS:24, including the rollout of the detailed agenda, and more!