In response to increasing investor demand for more cost-effective trading solutions, FP Markets, a global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, has further reduced its spreads across various trading instruments.

Christodoulos Psomas, Head of Risk at FP Markets, expressed his enthusiasm for the move and commented: ‘Through the continuous optimisation of our trading infrastructure, we have successfully lowered spreads on several key instruments. Implementing this change across our platforms has resulted in a more cost-efficient trading environment for all our clients. We remain committed to maintaining and further enhancing these conditions as our goal will always be the delivery of a superior trading experience’.

As part of the broker’s efforts to minimise trading costs for its growing client base, the reduction in spreads applies to a selection of widely traded CFD products, including Spot Gold (XAU/USD), a range of Major and Minor Currency Pairs, as well as major Equity Indices, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), the S&P 500 (US500), and the Nasdaq 100 (US100).

The FP Markets website provides a breakdown of the revised spreads and the affected asset classes.

With a selection of over 10,000 CFDs to choose from, combined with low spreads, fast execution, a wide range of world-class Trading Platforms, such as MetaTrader, cTrader and TradingView, as well as a multi-regulated trading environment, FP Markets continues to distinguish itself as the broker of choice for investors across the globe.

