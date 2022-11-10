FX Back Office’s CRM offers a wide range of tools to address the challenges faced by companies in the forex industry. Built from the ground up to serve the needs of forex brokerages and their brokers, the CRM offers a suite of powerful features that address the issues brokerages face, enabling them to better support their brokers and grow their business.

What’s the problem?

Forex brokerages face a range of challenges. From the secure storage and management of their client data, to having to market themselves in a fiercely competitive market, to suffering with CRMs that are generic and difficult to use. The industry also requires in-depth reporting tools that many CRMs struggle to deliver. Add in the need to have an industry-specific Client Cabinet (the portal through which clients interact with the brokerage’s systems) and you can easily find yourself hampered by the very software that’s supposed to be supporting you.

The answer: A bespoke forex CRM

FX Back Office’s forex CRM allows brokerages to work with a forex-specific system. Tasks can be automated, sales and marketing teams supported, documents can be stored and monitored, promotional materials can be generated and reporting becomes a matter of a few clicks. The entire system was built with forex brokerages in mind, specifically how they have to interact with regulatory bodies.

Document and data management

Sensitive documents can be securely stored on external servers where they’re safe from attack. Notifications can be created to warn when vital documents are expiring, and clients can quickly and easily upload new documentation via the Client Cabinet. The Client Cabinet includes a suitability questionnaire, allowing brokerages to quickly understand if their clients are selling the correct products to the correct customers.

Reporting

The forex CRM was designed with regulatory requirements in mind and information and data can be pulled up and customized in any number of ways, allowing brokerages to quickly generate the reports they need to submit to regulatory bodies. The CRM can help take care of much of your reporting requirements in just a few clicks.

Trading platforms

FX Back Office’s CRM is fully integrated with a series of leading forex trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, Condor Pro and more. These leading platforms are fully integrated into the forex CRM, allowing FX Back Office’s clients to offer the very best solutions the industry has to offer to their traders.

Third party integrations

We all make use of established programs over the course of our working day, be it a VOiP program, a KYC/AML system or something else. The team at FX Back Office hasn’t wasted time trying to reinvent the wheel, but rather has integrated these programs into their forex CRM.

Calls can be placed, documents checked and much, much more, all from within the CRM, creating a single piece of software that can do (almost) everything you need on a daily basis.

Sales and marketing

Thanks to the forex CRM’s excellent data management systems, information and data of all sorts can be sorted, filtered, and categorized in a matter of minutes. As a result, sales and marketing teams can quickly identify popular products and can be notified of clients in need of attention or a callback, and better understand how their client base is interacting with their services. With this information, your brokerage can discover hidden opportunities or needs, and address issues that clients may be having.

Affiliate and IB networks

Through the Client Cabinet, brokerages can quickly and easily manage and support their affiliate and IB networks. FX Back Office’s forex CRM provides access to a range of marketing tools that brokers can use to grow their client base and emails and campaigns can quickly be created thanks to powerful algorithms.

Fully customizable

Almost any part of FX Back Office’s forex CRM can be customized, allowing brokerages to create bespoke software that does exactly what they need it to. The company has exceptionally proactive development teams who are used to working with clients to cater to their every need.

This CRM represents a comprehensive package that any brokerage firm aspiring to grow and succeed must surely consider. A game-changer, FX Back Office’s forex CRM offers unparalleled levels of control, flexibility, and security to brokerages around the world.