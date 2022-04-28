Leading multi-asset brokerage, FXPIG has announced the launch of over 60 cryptocurrency pairs as CFDs. The global broker is the first to offer APEUSDT as a cryptocurrency CFD and has one of the largest offerings of crypto CFDs based on USDT.

FXPIG traders will have 24/7 access to the global cryptocurrency markets via the most popular trading platforms, including MT4 and cTrader. The company intends to add their crypto offering to MT5 by the end of this month. In addition, the company offers clients cutting-edge trading execution via FIX API for all their tradable assets including crypto CFDs with no minimums.

FXPIG offers trading services in almost 100 countries across the world. With the launch of the 60+ crypto CFD trading pairs, the company has added the highly popular digital asset category to its already extensive list of trading assets, including 150 stocks, 12 stock index CFDs and 80 forex pairs.

Why Cryptocurrency Trading

Adding cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as "tokens." Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed 'approved' by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Read this Term to its vast list of trading instruments was a strategic decision by FXPIG. The global cryptocurrency market has seen a huge surge in trading volumes ever since the onset of the pandemic. The market was estimated at a value of $826.6 million in 2020. It is expected to grow from $910.3 million in 2021 to a whopping $1,902.5 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2028.

One of the main drivers for the crypto market crossing the $3 trillion mark this year has been the rise of non fungible tokens (NFTs).

One NFT that has taken the world by storm is the APE NFT ecosystem powered by the ApeCoin. It is the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, used as a membership card for the exclusive platform and a means to participate in the community marketplace and artboard. The Bored Ape collectible artworks have drawn a lot of attention from celebrities too, including the likes of Justin Bieber and Eminem. On the other hand, Tether (USDT) has gained popularity because it is backed by real-world assets, in this case, the US dollar.

There’s a lot of hype and opportunity in the crypto markets right now and FXPIG is always on the lookout for assets with the highest potential to offer to their clients - 24/7, including weekends!

Why Trade Crypto CFDs with FXPIG

Crypto CFD trading with FXPIG has many advantages compared to trading physical cryptos on an exchange. With Crypto CFDs, clients can speculate on price movements using leverage and get all the benefits of market moves without the headaches of setting up multiple wallets, storing keys, or worrying about trading with a regulated partner. Some additional advantages to trading Crypto CFDs include:

● 24/7 trading including weekends

● Access 10:1 leverage

● Available on MT4, cTrader and MT5

● Raw Spreads - 10 cents for BTCUSDT and 1 cent for ETHUSDT

● Advanced tools and research from FXBLUE and Trading Central

● Security of a licensed broker

● Highly responsive customer support 24/5

● Low commissions

● Speedy execution, while transactions on the blockchain may take hours or even days,

depending on the coin, with CFDs, fast-paced market moves are just a click away.

Even with one of the largest crypto CFD offerings on the market, FXPIG plans to add more altcoins on a monthly basis. They are constantly on the lookout for promising coins to give their clients first-mover advantages and welcome suggestions from their traders.

“We are excited to be one of the first brokers to offer APEUSDT as a Cryptocurrency CFD for our clients on MT4, cTrader, FIX API, and soon MT5. With the addition of APEUSDT, FXPIG has one of the most robust offerings for Cryptocurrency CFDs in the market, with over 60 unique pairs, available 24/7, including weekends,” said Bobby Winters, CEO of FXPIG.

Opening a trading account is a smooth and seamless process, with a minimum deposit of just $200. FXPIG also ensures zero trading restrictions. For stock CFDs, the company offers both EU and US stocks, with leverage of up to 20:1, and commissions as low as 0.25% with raw spreads. Traders get access to some of the most popularly traded stocks including Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Virgin Galactic and more.

The brokerage firm offers the fastest FIX API in the industry, along with zero minimum monthly volumes fees, award-winning liquidity and 250+ tradable assets. Also, to give clients the best trading conditions, the company offers 100% True STP execution.

Commitment to Security

FXPIG is committed to providing secure trading experiences, prioritising the safety of client funds. Client trading funds are maintained in segregated accounts, so that the company has no access to their funds for its own operational needs. Also, with access to tier 1 liquidity and banking, the brokerage offers some of the most competitive spreads and execution in the market.

Sign up for an account and start trading crypto CFDs with FXPIG. Is there a crypto pair you think we should add to our CFD offering?Just let us know.