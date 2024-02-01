Heroes of Mavia, a groundbreaking Web3 AAA mobile base builder strategy game, is now available on iOS and Android app stores. This launch marks a new era in gaming, merging the thrill of strategy gameplay with the innovative aspects of Web3 technology.

After a successful private beta period of three months, which attracted over 350,000 waitlisted enthusiasts and showcased impressive engagement statistics such as 12k daily and 45k monthly active users, Heroes of Mavia is set to captivate the global gaming community. The game boasts a daily average playtime of 24 minutes and a remarkable 42% day 7 retention rate, indicating its compelling gameplay and engaging content.

Coinciding with this eagerly awaited launch, Heroes of Mavia introduces the "Mavia Pioneer Airdrop Program - Turbocharged." This unique program offers early adopters, who download the game before the $MAVIA token launch on February 6th, an opportunity to participate in the $MAVIA airdrop, thereby immersing them in the world of Web3 gaming rewards.

The Heroes of Mavia community has experienced rapid growth, with its Twitter and Discord channels gaining 45,000 new followers and members in just two weeks, highlighting the game's burgeoning popularity.

Heroes of Mavia is committed to bridging the gap between traditional gaming (Web2) and the new era of Web3 gaming. Each player is equipped with an in-built on-chain non-custodial wallet, facilitating the minting, purchasing, and trading of unique in-game items (NFTs). This feature not only enhances the gaming experience but also opens doors to the dynamic world of Web3.

The game's recent partnership with Kick.com solidifies Heroes of Mavia’s position in the Web2 streaming world, broadening its appeal and influence within the gaming community.

Distinctively, Heroes of Mavia's innovative Web3 model is built for sustainable growth, steering clear of the hyperinflation issues common in many play-to-earn projects. This approach promises a balanced and enriching experience for all players, whether they are long-time Web3 enthusiasts or new entrants to this exciting domain.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia (https://www.mavia.com/) is a AAA mobile Web3 strategy game available on iOS and Android app stores globally. The game is backed by prominent investors such as Binance Labs, Genblock Capital, Delphi Digital, Mechanism Capital, Bitkraft, Animoca Brands among others. The native Heroes of Mavia tokens $MAVIA is set to launch on February 6th 2024.