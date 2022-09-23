Sydney, Australia: IC Markets, one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers has unveiled its new global marketing campaign in front of an audience of thousands of rugby fans at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament held at the DHL Stadium Cape Town, South Africa last week.

The advertisement will air in 10 countries over the next few months and was created by South African creative agency and filmmaker Silver Bullet Films. The advert plays on the renewed interest in the 1986 movie Top Gun, following the release of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick, and encourages traders to ‘trade up’ and experience the superior benefits of IC Markets.

Commenting on the campaign IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski said, "Top Gun is an iconic film and is fundamentally about using skill and the right tools to harness potential and to achieve goals. We know our traders come to IC Markets because they are drawn to the features and benefits we offer that will help take their trading to the next level.”

Filmed outside Johannesburg by award winning Executive Creative Director Wayne de Lange, the new advertising campaign is IC Markets first major TV campaign since 2021

IC Markets operates in 200 countries around the world. Its +200,000 active traders take advantage of IC Markets’ competitive pricing, low spreads and ultra-fast institutional grade trading, totaling USD$1.11 trillion in volume traded (March 2022).

IC Markets chose the South African capital to film the advert, in recognition of its success in this market since launching in 2020. The decision to support the South African film industry also follows IC Market’s recent sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is the world’s largest Forex CFD broker dedicated to offering exemptional trading conditions and world class 24/7 service to clients in over 200 countries around the world.

Since its launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals.

As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable traders, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and styles.

IC Markets is dedicated to innovation, constant improvement, and utilising cutting edge technology for the benefit for our clients.

