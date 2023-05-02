Following the success of last year’s event, iFX EXPO is returning to Bangkok for the second edition of the largest financial B2B expo in the world. Anticipation is building, as Thailand gears up to welcome thought leaders and industry influencers from across the online trading, financial services, and fintech sectors.

iFX EXPO Asia 2023 is taking place from June 20 to 22, 2023 at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, a five-star complex situated in the heart of the Thai capital’s business district. This year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring 20% more exhibitors than at the hugely successful 2022 expo.

The demand for the show is record-high, with 90% of booths already sold for the event, which is being organised by Ultimate Fintech, a company with a proven track record of planning world-leading expos, organising more than 20 successful expos over the past decade.

What to Expect

iFX EXPO Asia is a multi-day networking event, featuring unrivalled opportunities to connect with C-level executives from the most prominent international companies, with insightful talks from leading industry experts.

The event is expected to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including technology and service providers, digital assets, blockchain, retail and institutional brokers, payment providers, banks and liquidity providers, affiliates and IBs, as well as regulators and compliance officers. Such a varied demographic of exhibitors and attendees offers up the perfect opportunity for collaboration, networking, and fruitful discussion.

Who is Participating?

Some of the biggest companies have already confirmed their participation, with various financial firms on board as Exhibitors and Sponsors. Heading the list of sponsors this year is leading financial technology firm OpixTech, which has been announced as the Elite Sponsor of the expo, while UEZ Markets will be the Regional Sponsor.

Meanwhile, ZuluTrade and Equiti Capital are confirmed as Diamond Sponsors, with more companies joining the growing list of official sponsors of the event. Among the prominent companies signed up as Exhibitors are MetaQuotes, Solitics, Trading Central, cTrader, Pepperstone, STICPAY – with hundreds more also having reserved their spot.

On the Agenda

The expo gets underway with a Welcome Party, giving attendees the chance to meet before the exhibition begins the next day. The expo days serve as an excellent space for brands to showcase their innovative solutions, key insights, and predictions for the finance sector. Moreover, the event organisers have arranged a special Night Party, which presents an exciting and informal networking opportunity, whilst signing off the expo in style.

During the event, attendees can enjoy access to insightful talks at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub by top industry speakers, and benefit from a host of meeting spots to mingle with like-minded professionals. There will also be a number of hot topics discussed through panel discussions with the experts from Revolut, Exness and Alibaba, alongside talks from industry pioneers, with notable speakers including:

· Sagar Desai: Senior Associate for Institutional Sales, Trading, and Prime at Coinbase

· Abhinav Singh Suryavanshi: Head of Engineering APAC at Revolut

· Tamas Szabo: CEO at Pepperstone

· Sandeep Raj: SVP, Growth at Alibaba

· John Murillo: Chief Dealing Officer at B2Broker

· Tanapat Kamsaiin: Country Business Development Manager at Exness

· Iskandar Najjar: CEO at Equiti Capital

· Benjamin Chang: CEO at Swissquote Asia

· And many more!

Check out the full list of talks, including the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub schedules, here.

How to Take Part

Booths and sponsorship slots are filling up fast, with 90% of the expo floor already sold out. Brands that wish to maximise their exposure at the event should email the Ultimate Fintech sales team as soon as possible. If you are interested in attending, you can register via the event website now.

There are only a few sponsorships left, such as the Welcome Party package. Sponsorships give brands the chance to make a memorable impression on attendees, with each package offering guaranteed visibility for the sponsor brand, both online and at the venue itself – from the expo’s social media and website to branding at key spots at the exhibition.

To enquire about Sponsorships and Exhibiting, please reach out to sales@ifxexpo.com.

Claim your Free Pass!

There is still time to secure a place at the expo! Registration is open and attendees can register and get their free pass, which includes:

· Access to the expo hall

· iFX EXPO Networking App accessibility

· Entry to the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub

· Admission to Sponsored F&B Areas

· Entry to the Business Lounges

· Access to the iFX EXPO Parties

Register now and get your free pass!

Will you be attending in Bangkok?

Don’t delay! Secure your accommodation now and take advantage of a special rate, exclusively available to iFX EXPO delegates. To find out more, click here.