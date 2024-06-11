After months of anticipation, the final countdown towards one of the most hyped events of the year, iFX EXPO International 2024, is officially underway in Limassol, Cyprus. This landmark B2B event has established itself as an annual tradition for the online trading industry, attracting thousands of attendees, leading brands, and a wide range of participants.

iFX EXPO International 2024 is returning to the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort on June 18-20. With just a few weeks to go until the expo doors swing open, the buzz and excitement is palpable for what will be the biggest event yet.

As a quick reminder, if you have not already done so, the time to register online is now. This is your final chance to sign up online, ensuring you skip any queues or waiting on-site.

iFX EXPO International 2024 – a Yearly Tradition Like No Other

It is impossible to understate the importance of this event to the B2B industry, with attendees, speakers, companies, and more all circling these dates on their calendars. iFX EXPO International has developed into a crucial hub for the online trading community.

Attendance at this premium event is considered mandatory for all industry participants, as nobody wants to be on the outside looking in this June. The expo has historically served as an innovative stage where anything can happen, showcasing the latest technology, services, and of course entertainment.

Attendees can expect to meet and engage face-to-face with:

· Brokers

· Affiliates & IBs

· Payment Service Providers

· Liquidity Providers

· Fintech Companies

This also includes sponsors and 140+ exhibitors such as Exness, Deriv, and B2Broker - some of the industry’s leading brands. The expo serves as an important opportunity for connecting with industry professionals and potential business partners, conducting business and establishing long-lasting relationships.

Of course, no iFX EXPO would be complete without an abundance of networking opportunities. Attendees throughout the event can take advantage of the on-site Networking Lounges, the iFX EXPO Welcome Party at Columbia Beach, and the Official Night Party at Theama that never disappoints.

This year boasts an impressive lineup of notable speakers, headlined by C-list executives, influential voices, creators, and innovators that are shaping the online trading community in 2024 and beyond.

The event will also feature plenty of interesting topics across both the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, covering AI, the latest fintech strategy and trends, tradetech, prop trading, and much more. Make sure to check out the following notable panels, with speakers from TikTok, Microsoft, Nasdaq and PWC Cyprus:

· Mastering TikTok: Creative Tools and Strategies for Fintech Success

· Securing the Future: Protecting the Pulse of Fintech

· Finance in Flux: Adapting to a Winds of Change

· Finance Forward: Cultivating Wellbeing and Success in the Digital Age

Attendees can explore the full iFX EXPO content agenda by accessing the following link.

Maximise Your Event Experience this June

Attendees looking to get the most out of iFX EXPO 2024 are encouraged to download the official event app. The app helps facilitate any networking strategy, providing several benefits for users:

· Easily exchange contacts with Badge Scan

· Stay updated with the agenda and create your schedule

· Message and schedule meetings seamlessly

· Showcase your offerings to a global audience

· View the events floor plan

· Discover companies on board and identify potential clients

The iFX EXPO App is now available to download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Register today! This is one event you cannot afford to miss. See you in Limassol in a few weeks.