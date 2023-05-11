The online trading and fintech industry are a highly competitive space, where only the best of the best stand out. After crowning the achievements of MEA fintech and online trading industry leaders earlier this year, the UF AWARDS are on their way to Bangkok, where only the top B2B and B2C players will emerge victorious.

Recognising the outstanding performance, level of service and most innovative offering in each category, the UF AWARDS provide a launching board for brokerages and financial technology providers bolstering their footprint locally as well as internationally. This time they will celebrate excellence across the Asia-Pacific region with the UF AWARDS APAC 2023.

With nominations now open, online trading and fintech companies can take the first step towards recognition across Asia-Pacific by registering and completing the nomination form. Established as well as new entrants to the financial and fintech scene are welcome to nominate their brand in the most relevant categories before 31 May.

Participation in the UF AWARDS offers fintech industry players that truly excel in their respective categories, an excellent opportunity to showcase their achievements and gain industry-wide validation as a best-in-class performer. Whether you are a leading brokerage or an innovative service provider, the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 will honour the most outstanding brands for their innovation, dedication and commitment in an ever-competitive market.

The all-important categories

There are several award categories that cover an entire spectrum including 'Best Broker - APAC', 'Best Forex Spreads - APAC', 'Best Trading Platform - APAC, Best Payment Service Provider - APAC, and many more.

As an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with, it's important that brands nominate themselves in the categories they are strongest in, selecting the categories that are most suitably aligned with their business strengths. You can view all broker awards and B2B awards categories here.

Organised by the leading marketing agency, Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 provide numerous benefits to nominees and winners alike including increased visibility, enhanced credibility, and improved brand recognition. Winning an UF AWARD can be an incredibly powerful tool for establishing your organisation as an industry leader and attracting new clients.

How to participate

To participate in the UF AWARDS APAC 2023, visit uf-awards.com, and complete the nomination form. The nomination process is straightforward and requires only a few details about your company. All applications are carefully vetted by the organisers whereby an evaluation process takes place to assess the suitability of each application to verify their eligibility and suitability for participation. Nominations strictly close on 31 May before proceeding to the voting round.

The winners will be decided by a public voting system, with voting commencing on 5 June before culminating on the 16 June. To vote, users must be registered and logged in. Once all votes are counted and verified, the winners will be revealed on 22 June 2023, the last day of the iFX EXPO Asia.

Key dates for your diary

31 May Nominations Round Closes 5 - 16 June Voting Round 22 June UF AWARDS APAC 2023 Ceremony

The UF AWARDS APAC 2023 is a unique opportunity to celebrate your success and gain recognition for your outstanding achievements in the financial industry. Don't miss your chance to participate in this prestigious event and be recognised as a leader in your field. Nominate your brand today!