iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 is rapidly approaching, and it is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO ever held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Between January 16-18, the event will bring together top professionals in the financial and fintech sectors under the roof of the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of business collaboration and networking.

This year, the event will feature 40% more exhibitors and around 3,500 attendees worldwide. Major industry players such as Exness, ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, StoneX, and OneZero, among many others, will be exhibiting and sponsoring the event.

This iFX EXPO Edition’s Highlights

The two days of discussions at iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 will gather professionals in online trading, financial services and fintech, providing a perfect platform to network with industry-leading brands and discuss topics, such as financial services regulations and their impact on the industry, liquidity in MENA, Crypto and Web 3.0, regulatory frameworks, improving client retention, and others.

Both days will be filled with informative discussions in the Speaker Hall and the Idea Hub, while the networking events will cap off the thought-provoking debate, allowing participants to unwind and connect at a deeper level in an informal setting. For a complete overview of the topics and speaker lineup, view the agenda.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from experts and engage in meaningful discussions with your peers. Here’swhat some of our panellists are saying about the event:

Daniel Takieddine (CEO MENA, BDSwiss) is excited about “the prospect of networking with like-minded people and professionals.”

Jonathan Brewer (Managing Partner, IS Prime) is looking forward to “meeting existing contacts and making new connections in one of the major booming growth geographies in our entire industry.”

Damian Hitchen (CEO MENA, Saxo Bank) is thrilled to “engage with partners, private delegates, and industry colleagues in a vibrant debate around the industry’s future.”

Serena Sebastiani (Director of Financial Services Advisory, PwC Middle East) is looking forward to “meeting market participants, engaging in discussions on how to support their businesses, and bringing an impact in the industry through solving current issues.”

Arshad Khan (CEO, Venomex Limited) is excited to “have meaningful discussions with experts in the financial industry on regulatory frameworks, innovations in the fintech space, adoption of digital currencies, and to build an ecosystem within the MENA region where consumers will see agility and personalisation of financial services.”

Don’t Miss Out, Register Now to Secure Your Pass

Register now to secure your Pass and access 2+ days of unparalleled networking with industry leaders and decision-makers, entry to the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, access to sponsored food and beverage areas and admission to the impressive official iFX EXPO Parties.

Don’t wait ­– less than a week left until iFX EXPO kicks off in Dubai! REGISTER NOW