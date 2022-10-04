Financial market leader Ardu Prime recently launched its brand-new website as it steps up its expansion plans.

A company with an impressive history in the financial services arena, Ardu Prime has proven time and again that it is miles ahead of the curve.

For over twenty years, the Athens-based retail and prime institutional brokerage has remained top of mind with traders globally as it continued to expand its product range beyond the regular selection of CFDs on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Precious Metals, Commodities, and other asset classes that retail and institutional clients typically enjoy trading on its platform.

Winning prize after prize for its institutional-grade liquidity and stellar client services, Ardu Prime not only distinguishes itself as the “Best Investment Services Provider – Greece 2022”, “Most Reliable FX & CFD Broker – Greece 2022,” “Most Innovative Broker”, and “Most Trusted Broker – Europe” – to only name a few of the accolades that made the company stand out from the crowd – but also displays an incredible ability to absorb the market heat and reflect it into well-rounded, exciting arrays of products every time.

In addition to a newly expanded list of crypto CFDs, Ardu Prime came into the media’s spotlight recently with a newly revamped logo and brand colors.

Launched last week, the new Ardu Prime website now offers eye-catching navigation and newly added features to benefit its clients which include extra funding methods such as account funding in cryptocurrencies directly via a crypto wallet.

Furthermore, Ardu Crypto, a fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange and custody service, is now available through Ardu Prime’s registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider under the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

Sotiris Promponas, Ardu Prime CEO, commented:

“The world is changing, and we need to change along with it if we want to grow. Our new crypto trading and exchange services are designed to meet the demands of both tech-savvy traders and crypto enthusiasts worldwide, allowing diversification across some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, access to deep liquidity and more.”

“We have also rebranded. While all our services and products will be available under the same ‘Ardu Prime’ umbrella, we felt our website and logo needed an overhaul to suit our new product range. The brighter colors, slick design interface and smooth navigation on both desktop and mobile devices will offer our traders a more engaging experience.”

In a bid to strengthen their brand and market footprint on a global scale, Ardu Prime also became the Premium Partner of two large-scale sporting events – the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7Days EuroCup, matching up to industry magnates.

In order to facilitate the expansion and service more clients across several geographies, Ardu Prime now also operates from new offices in Athens plus, the recent addition of a new office in central London indicates further growth and exciting announcements. Ardu Prime CEO said:

“London is still the main financial hub in Europe. We are thrilled to set foot in the City and be at the heart of the industry.”

Making an impact

Entering the financial services arena in 1999, not only is Ardu Prime an industry leader, not only is it an innovator, but it is also a visionary ready to reinvent itself to cater to the ever-changing needs of retail and institutional clients everywhere.

With a profuse instrument range counting more than 150 CFD products and specialty instruments like VIX, the US Dollar Index and other currency indices less offered by traditional brokerage industry players, Ardu Prime plans to roll out even more powerful products that will stir the interest of crypto holders, not just traders.

As it continues to expand its operations, not only its product suite, Ardu Prime looks forward to a successful future.