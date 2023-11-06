The online trading and fintech space are among some of the most competitive industries, where only the top performing brands can truly stand out. UF AWARDS MEA 2024 will look to showcase these leaders, taking place this January at the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2024.

UF AWARDS MEA 2024 are the financial service industry’s most prestigious rewards, highlighting the best B2C and B2B brands in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These unique honours recognise excellence, pioneering achievements, innovation, and significant contributions made in the online trading and fintech space.

Perhaps most importantly, the UF AWARDS acknowledge leading brands who provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark and standard that other companies aspire to trade and do business with. These honours constitute the most distinguished in the industry with the biggest titles on the line to kick off 2024.

Nominations Round Underway for the Coveted UF AWARDS MEA 2024

No two UF AWARDS are the same, with companies vying for these special titles and the bragging rights that come with them. Does your brand have what it takes to win the industry’s highest honours? The road to victory for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 starts with the Nomination Round, which is now open.

The Nomination Round for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 brings participants one step closer to being recognized as the industry's elite. Despite having just opened, industry enthusiasts are already presently lining up to show support for their brands of choice. The hype surrounding these awards is real, and with so many B2C and B2B companies looking to stake their claim as the best in the business, the competition is already heating up.

Honouring Excellence Across the Middle East & Africa

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Ceremony will be held on January 17, concluding the first day of the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. iFX EXPO is the world’s leading online trading event. For over a decade, this landmark exhibition has brought together professionals in online trading, fintech, and financial services across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Unsure of how to nominate your brand? Brands looking to make a splash or stand out from the crowd across a wide range of B2C and B2B categories can do so by simply registering on the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 website and filling in the nomination form. As a reminder, only registered users can nominate a brand, so sign up today and make your voice heard!

Nominations for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 will remain open until December 15. This will be directly followed by a subsequent voting round that will last from December 20 until January 10. Registered users will have a chance to cast their votes from a short list of nominated B2C and B2B brands.

What Makes the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Unique?

There is no shortage of accolades in the industry, but only the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 reign supreme. This is because nominations and voting are done by industry peers with the most prestigious industry titles for the year on the line.

The stakes for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 simply could not be higher with unrivalled brand exposure for targeted audiences up for grabs. Just how important would winning these awards be for your brand?

Celebrate validation and the ultimate recognition for your brand’s achievements as an industry elite. Indeed, only the most trusted brands can lay claim to these awards, enhancing brand image, gaining international publicity, and standing out from any competition.

Introducing the Categories Up for Grabs

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 spans a diverse list of categories from both the B2C and B2B space. Discover your brand's perfect match by exploring each exciting category via the following link.

This includes some of the most sought-after titles that can elevate your brokerage or fintech brand to the vanguard of the industry:

BEST BROKER – MEA

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER – MEA

MOST TRUSTED BROKER – MEA

BEST TRADING PLATFORM – MEA

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER – MEA

BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION – MEA

Are you ready to be recognised as one of the most trusted names in the industry today? The path to glory and the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 starts with your nomination.

Nominate now and become a part of history this January in Dubai.