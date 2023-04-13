PayRetailers continues its mission to strengthen the digital world ecosystem through its innovative value proposition that offers international merchants a local strategy so they can operate in 13 Latin American countries without the need of establishinga physical entity there. In June 2023, PayRetailers will attend two prominent industry events. These will allow the company to strengthen its business network in the iGaming and e-commerce sectors, where it has already established a solid footprint.

Interacting with business leaders in each sector will open new horizons for PayRetailers, empowering the fintech company to further develop and enhance its solutions and tailor them for each merchant and their local market.

For the third year in a row, PayRetailers is gearing up to participate in Money 2020 in Amsterdam from June 6th to 8th. This event is widely regarded as the largest gathering in the fintech and financial ecosystem. With over 7,500 attendees, 2,300 companies, and 350 speakers, Money 2020 in Amsterdam is the premier forum for discussions on trends and opportunities in the global money ecosystem. The fintech gathering presents itself as the perfect opportunity for PayRetailers to connect with like-minded industry leaders and share excellence.

As a facilitator of purchase-to-pay (P2P) processes, PayRetailers provides an ideal high-end solution to grow businesses in Latin America. Offering over 250 payment methods, that secure local and international payouts in different currencies worldwide, alongside scalable, and reliable technology that adapts to the needs of any merchant, PayRetailers is the provider of choice for any business.

After attending Money 2020, PayRetailers will be making its way to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to attend SiGMA Americas, for the first time, the Brazilian iGaming Summit from June 14th to 17th. The summit will give attendees the chance to analyze industry opportunities in Latin America, such as regulation, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, payment solutions, and discuss the growth of mobile and online payments while maximizing security and minimizing fraud.

PayRetailers provides an all-in-one solution to process payments quickly, securely, and innovatively, with a successful checkout that keeps the user engaged. The payment experience is localized and accommodates the most popular payment methods in the local currency of each country. Equipped with fraud prevention software, intelligent payment routing, PCI DSS-compatible tokenization, and automatic recurring billing, PayRetailers’ solution provides a simple, fast, and risk-free payment experience for iGaming companies and their clients.

The Spanish company continues to bet on local operations that boost its integrated technological solution for companies looking to expand their outreach in the Latin American region and improve their payment strategies with actionable real-time reports.

Likewise, their participation in events such as Money 2020 and SiGMA Americas reflects their commitment to driving e-commerce and digital gaming forward in Latin America, providing the necessary services to companies and consumers to effectively scale in each market.

With its cross-industry platform, PayRetailers is consolidating itself as a secure and reliable option for companies looking to grow in online commerce and iGaming.

To learn more about PayRetailers and how it can help your company expand in Latin America, visit their website or contact them directly during the events.