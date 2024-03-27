Plus500, a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, announced the launch of its upgraded Trading Academy. With a host of new features and resources, the Plus500 Trading Academy serves as a one-stop shop for traders to access key financial news and enhance their knowledge and insights. These upgrades are part of Plus500’s commitment to providing traders on its platform with access to information and support that enables them to make the most informed trading decisions.

The newly revamped Plus500 Trading Academy is underpinned by the Group’s cutting-edge proprietary technology and comprises improved educational materials across multiple media formats including how-to trading videos, informative articles and analysis, webinars from market experts about specific instruments, and how they work. In addition, it also features a regularly updated news section, providing users with accessible content relating to key global business and economic news, to help inform their trading decisions.

Key features of the Plus500 Trading Academy include:

● Improved visual design for a better user experience

● All-inclusive: users can now easily find all the informative content in one place

● Newly added section with beginner-oriented content for new traders

● Newly added webinars that were previously available only to premium traders

● Relevant News & Market Insights

● Useful tools for Plus500 traders: eBook, FAQs, and more.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer from Plus500 said: “We are excited to relaunch our Trading Academy with its improved and updated interactive content offering. This upgrade aims to answer the different needs of our customers. We strongly believe that by providing traders with improved access to comprehensive training and information resources, we can enhance their trading experience on our intuitive and easy-to-use OTC platform.”

About Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms. Plus500 offers customers a range of trading products, including OTC (“Over-the-Counter” products, namely Contracts for Difference (CFDs)), share dealing, as well as futures and options on futures.

The Group retains operating licences and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, the Seychelles, the United States, Estonia, Japan, the UAE and the Bahamas and through its OTC product portfolio, offers more than 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Customers of the Group can trade its OTC products in more than 60 countries and in 30 languages.

Plus500’s trading platforms are accessible from multiple operating systems (iOS, Android and Windows) and web browsers. Customer care is, and has always been, integral to Plus500. As such, OTC customers cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis for OTC trading platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage leveraged exposure, and stop losses to help customers protect profits, while limiting capital losses.

Plus500 shares have a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PLUS) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. www.plus500.com.