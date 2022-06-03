Fresh from picking up two awards for 2022, online trading platform PU Prime has once again received recognition, this time with the award for World's Best Online Broker at the Financial Expo Egypt 2022.

Held from 25-26 May in Egypt, the Financial Expo gathered more than 5000 traders, 100 brokers, and 70 speakers from over 30 countries for one of the MENA region's largest financial and Forex events. Top brokers got to exhibit their products and services, while traders got to meet and learn from some of the industry's top professionals.

Awards given out at the Financial Expo celebrate the best-in-class achievements of attending brokers. With a presence in over 120 countries and regions, and top-tier support in over 18 languages, PU Prime is more than ready to take on the competitive global brokerage market.

PU Prime is delighted to continue receiving industry recognition and hopes that its ceaseless efforts to strive for the best will bring itself, and its stakeholders to greater heights.

Most importantly, PU Prime would like to express its heartfelt thanks to its customers – without which none of this would have been possible.

About PU Prime

Established in 2015, PU Prime is an award-winning online brokerage that services over 120 countries and regions throughout Oceania, Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.