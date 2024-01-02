Quadcode Markets, an EU-regulated CFD broker, has introduced a number of substantial updates to its interface. These improvements simplify navigation and analysis, further enhancing traders’ platform experience.

What’s New With The QCM Interface?

1. Asset Selector: A new feature allows traders to set filters by currencies and by markets. This allows for simplified navigation, as well as personalized CFD asset selection on the Popular page.

2. New Trading Panel: Thanks to the addition of quick links, traders can swiftly access the main sections with the asset information and more advanced position settings.

3. New Trading History Panel: Now, users can directly access all their closed positions directly from the Portfolio section, making it easier to analyze and search for their trading results.

More Features Of Quadcode Markets

● Custom-Made Trading Platform: Quadcode Markets features its own trading platform with a user-friendly interface. The traderoom includes analytical tools, educational resources, the Portfolio section for trades monitoring, and 24/7 support.

● Market Analysis Tools: More than 100 technical indicators, real-time market news updates, economic calendars, and widgets.

● Smart Alerts: Users can set price change notifications based on their preferred price levels, which prevents missing out on crucial market movements.

● Multitude Of CFD-traded assets: CFDs on stocks, commodities, currency pairs, indices, crypto, and ETFs.

About Quadcode Markets

Quadcode Markets is the trade name of IQOption Europe Ltd, a company regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), offering services to clients within EEA. The platform provides access to a diverse selection of assets traded through CFDs. Users can practice their trading skills on a demo account preloaded with $10,000 in refillable virtual currency. The QCM traderoom is accessible on web, desktop, Android, and iOS.

Risk Warning:

CFDs are complex instruments and entail a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.