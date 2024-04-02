FBS, a leading global broker, has sent philanthropic support to needy families across Malaysia during the holy month of Ramadan. Through partnerships with Dignity for Children Foundation and SUKA Society, FBS collectively helped over 900 people nationwide.

“At FBS, we are grateful to our charity partners for organizing such important Ramadan projects, which allowed us to improve the lives of many significantly. Our collaboration serves as a powerful reminder of our mutual ability to bring about positive change. Working together, we are not only addressing hunger but fostering a sense of hope. FBS is looking forward to continuing our support and reaching out to as many individuals as possible in their time of need,” said Aizzat Arfa, Official Representative of FBS in Malaysia, as he commented on the FBS’s Ramadan charity.

Over the past ten years, FBS and its traders have supported vulnerable communities with food and necessities during Ramadan. Since its first Ramadan charity initiative in 2014, FBS has donated over $1.3 million to philanthropic projects across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

This year, monetary contributions from FBS have been channeled to two Malaysian charities, SUKA Society and Dignity for Children Foundation. With the FBS’s support, they organized on-site Ramadan gift-giving initiatives. Donations from FBS were turned into essential grocery packages and heartwarming festive hot meals for more than 400 Malaysian families facing challenging life circumstances. Ramadan gifts ranged from indispensable kits to vital food supplies, offering financial relief to families in need and enabling them to celebrate the holy season.

Renee Koo, Head of Marketing & Communications at Dignity for Children Foundation, expressed her appreciation on behalf of the organization, stating, “We extend our deepest gratitude to FBS for their generous donation of USD 5,000 towards supporting our students' families during the holy month of Ramadan. Contribution from FBS will have a significant impact on the lives of those we serve, enabling us to provide much-needed assistance to families facing financial hardship. We are thankful for the FBS’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable communities. Dignity is honored to partner with FBS in our shared mission of promoting dignity and empowerment.”

“During the holy month of Ramadan, we are glad to work together with FBS to embrace the spirit of giving and to think of the less fortunate. Through FBS's generous support, we have been able to impact the lives of 36 children without parents, provide assistance to 14 foster refugee families, and offer support to 130 human trafficking survivors. The beneficiaries we work with are truly grateful for the aid, as they can celebrate this special month with lifted spirits. We appreciate this collaboration and hope to continue working with FBS as our partner in protecting and preserving the best interests of marginalized and vulnerable children in this country,” said Sarah Teo, General Manager of SUKA Society, highlighting the significance of the collaboration.

For more information about FBS and its CSR initiatives, please visit www.fbs.com.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with 15 years of experience and more than 90 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 700,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

About SUKA Society

SUKA Society or Persatuan Kebajikan Suara Kanak-kanak Malaysia (SUKA) is a

registered Non Governmental Organization (ROS: PPM-001-10-22102010) set up to protect

and to preserve the best interests of children.

About Dignity for Children Foundation

Dignity for Children Foundation is a non-governmental organization that provides holistic care and education for urban poor children in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Its work began in 1998 in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur with only 20 students. Dignity is now a learning center with more than 2,300 children (from over 25 nationalities) ranging from 2-19 years old.