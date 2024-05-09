Ramp Network, the financial technology company building payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, has added support for the Portuguese language, marking the beginning of a major product localization and accessibility drive.

By adding Portuguese language, Ramp is enhancing accessibility to its simplified crypto on- and off-ramps helping users in Brazil to participate in a smooth Web3 onboarding experience through their native language.

As one of the leading providers of fintech infrastructure in the crypto industry, Ramp's mission is to lower the barrier to entry to Web3 by making it easier for users to buy and sell the cryptocurrencies required to interact with decentralized applications. Available as a standalone app, Ramp also integrates with third-party dApps via a simple API, so their users can quickly and easily purchase the crypto they need to get started.

Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO of Ramp Network, commented: ”Many crypto on-ramps initially served exclusively English-speaking users. However, at Ramp, we believe in being relevant to the diverse global community. That's why we've started bringing our platform closer to users worldwide. Introducing Portuguese language support for our Brazilian users is just one of the steps in our plan.”

Ramp plans to expand languages to more markets in the future, and the initial launch in Portuguese aligns seamlessly with Ramp’s support for Pix, Brazil's number one payments gateway, popular cards, and the Brazilian real (BRL). Identifying Brazil as a key growth market, Brazil also became the first market to benefit from Ramp's novel document-free KYC process, bringing unprecedented convenience to new users who are just setting out on their Web3 journeys.

About Ramp

Ramp (https://ramp.network/) is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today’s global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world’s major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.