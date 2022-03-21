The 10th anniversary edition of Finance Magnates London Summit is taking place between 21 – 23 November 2022 at the Old Billingsgate, London. This is where finance meets innovation.

The Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 (FMLS2022) is a leading financial services and fintech conference. Following the phenomenal success of previous years, the 2022 show is expanding. This November, thousands of top-level executives will be connected to one another and to the future of finance. Now in its 10th year, the show will bring you 2 full days of exhibition, networking, premier speakers and much more.

Who Can You Meet?

FMLS2022 will host thousands of attendees, exhibitors, and top speakers. As live events and in person networking pick up pace, executives are keen to meet in London, one of the most exciting financial centers of the world. At FMLS2022 you can meet executives from the following spaces:

Market Data Providers

Banks & Challengers

Forex Brokers

VCs & Investors

Open/Alternative Banking

Investment/Trading Apps

RegTech & InsurTech

Fintech Providers

Startups & Accelerators

Lending & Crowdfunding

Blockchain Technology

Wallets

LEARN MORE: https://events.financemagnates.com/londonsummit2022/

What’s Being Discussed?

This year’s topics include online trading, digital assets and blockchain, payments and fintech. With cutting edge ideas, leading speakers and thought-provoking insights, FMLS2022 is the place for forward thinking finance executives.

Online Trading - The 10-year anniversary event, will bring together retail & institutional brokers, technology & liquidity providers, hedge funds, banks and pivotal service providers shaping the online trading ecosystem.

Digital Assets & Blockchain - FMLS2022 will unite the crypto community with leading ambassadors who will share ideas that help to define the future of crypto & blockchain.

Payments – FMLS2022 is a must-attend for payment service providers, gateways, issuers & acquirers, banks, wallets, payment technology and more. This is where tomorrow’s payments landscape will be discussed.

FinTech - FMLS2022 will bring together fintech giants and innovative startups. We will be discussing fintech’s biggest ideas, connecting professionals and generating business opportunities in the space.

How Can You Take Part?

FMLS2022 offers a wide range of exhibition and sponsorship opportunities to help you reach the right people:

Exhibit – In a stunning location in the heart of London, your brand can show off its presence. With a custom-built booth, you can display your videos, demonstrations, one 2 one tutorials and sign-up new clients and partners.

Network – London Summit 2022 is set to be the biggest yet. It’s renowned for features like the Networking Blitz, a platform for networking with a twist. The summit is designed to seamlessly mix business with enjoyment in a sophisticated setting.

Sponsor – Finance Magnates events are renowned for their innovative sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship spots will sell out fast so contact janetp@financemagnates.com to learn more.

LEARN MORE: https://events.financemagnates.com/londonsummit2022/

Be sure to save 21 – 23 November 2022 in your calendar and stay tuned for more news about this exciting 10th anniversary summit.