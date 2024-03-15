Thetanuts Finance, the leading decentralized on-chain options protocol, announced that it has integrated Pendle Finance’s $PT-eETH offering to create a Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault on the Ethereum Mainnet.

This marks the protocol’s first foray into the world of restaking and Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), a fast-growing primitive within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry that has already accumulated more than $10 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL).

Accelerated Staking Yields

Restaking provides a way for DeFi users to use their staked $ETH to secure other networks and earn additional yield beyond what they earn via the Ethereum Mainnet. Pioneered by EigenLayer, it gives users the choice of restaking directly in EigenLayer’s native dApp or within a liquid restaking protocol such as EtherFi. By staking their $stETH in liquid restaking protocols, users generate “Liquid Restaking Tokens” or LRTs that can also be leveraged to earn additional yield elsewhere.

The leading LRT at present is EtherFi, which currently boasts more than $2.5 billion in TVL. It enables users to deposit $ETH, $stETH, $bETH or $cbETH in order to mint an LRT known as $eETH.

By holding $eETH, users can increase their rewards with EigenLayer points and also protocol points such as EtherFi Loyalty Points. Moreover, there are additional opportunities available through third-party LRTs, such as the innovative Pendle Finance protocol, which seeks to increase $eETH yields even more by splitting it into $PT-eETH and $YT-eETH.

$PT-eETH is a token that forgoes $eETH yields and points to instead earn a fixed ~20% APY. $PT-eETH can be redeemed for $eETH at a 1:1 ratio when it matures.

As for $YT-eETH, this provides DeFi investors with leveraged exposure to $eETH yields and points that are streamed to holders on a perpetual basis until maturity, at which point the token decays to no value. At present, $YT-eETH holders can accrue 39x EtherFi points and 20x EigenLayer points.

Bringing Utility To $PT-eETH

While Pendle Finance currently stands out by offering the industry’s highest fixed yield for $ETH via its $PT-eETH offering, together with complete certainty of those returns, Thetanuts Finance’s Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault gives users an opportunity to drive those yields even higher.

With its new offering, Thetanuts is integrating $PT-eETH to launch a Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault on Ethereum Mainnet.

Holders of PT-eETH may either wait for their tokens to mature on June 27 before they can realize any gains, or exit their position earlier if the implied APY is favourable. While waiting for maturation, the Thetanuts Finance Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault provides $PT-eETH holders with the opportunity to earn additional yield by utilizing their $PT-eETH to generate additional yields via option premiums and rewards.

With its Leveraged LRT Strategy Vaults, Thetanuts has created a novel mechanism in which users must “Zap” their $PT-eETH tokens and deposit them into the Thetanuts Finance v3 Lending Market, and borrow $ETH. This $ETH is then deposited into the $ETH Call (“ETH-C”) Basic Vault, where it generates additional Basic Vault Option premiums, but takes on short volatility risk.

In this way, Thetanuts Finance’s Leveraged LRT Vaults give $PT-eETH holders the ability to utilize a valuable asset, which they could previously only hold until maturity. In total, they’ll be able to generate additional yield in five ways – EigenLayer Points, EtherFi Loyalty Points, Pendle $PT-eETH Fixed Yield, Thetanuts Finance $ETH-C Basic Vault Option Premiums, and $NUTS Rewards after Thetanuts Finance’s governance token goes live.

Thetanuts Finance is proud to deliver a new industry-first with its innovative Leveraged LRT Strategy Vaults. The launch represents the first time an options market has created a new yield-generating tool for LRT-related staking products. Due to this, it’s highly likely there will be strong demand for the new product. There is currently 150,000 $PT-eETH (worth $577mm) that is currently in circulation.

Thetanuts Finance will first launch its Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault on the Ethereum Mainnet, and will eventually integrate other LRT protocols – enabling a similar strategy with other LRTs as collateral assets.

As with all DeFi investments, $PT-eETH short-call vaults are not entirely without risk, as depositors effectively take on short volatility risk. As such, there is a danger that their deposits could become worthless if the market for eETH or PT-eETH collapses.

About Thetanuts Finance

Thetanuts Finance (https://thetanuts.finance/) is the leading decentralized on-chain options protocol focused on altcoin options. With the launch of Thetanuts Finance’s Leveraged LRT Strategy Vault, Thetanuts Finance will make its foray into the world of staking and Liquid Restaking Tokens.