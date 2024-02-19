Tickmill, a leading multi-asset broker, has once again claimed the #1 position in the Commissions & Fees category at the ForexBrokers.com 2024 Annual Awards. It is the fourth consecutive year that Tickmill has dominated this category, further solidifying its position in this highly competitive field.

ForexBrokers.com is renowned for its impartial and in-depth analyses of forex brokers, and its annual awards are distributed based on independent research. Compared to some of the most reputable brokers in the industry, Tickmill stood out for its attractive commissions, transparent pricing, and overall value it provides to traders.

In addition to the Commissions & Fees accolade, Tickmill earned ‘Best in Class’ for Algo Trading, MetaTrader, and Social Copy Trading. These achievements highlight Tickmill’s ability to excel across multiple aspects of trading, offering a comprehensive and superior experience to its clients.

"We are proud to be recognised once again as the industry leader in Commissions & Fees," commented Johnny Khalil, Tickmill’s Head of Dealing. "Maintaining this four-year winning streak is very gratifying, and it also serves as a testament to our hard work and dedication in providing a transparent fee structure and the best possible conditions to our traders. We remain committed to continuously innovating, enhancing their trading experience, and improving our services."

Low commissions, competitive spreads, and transparent fees will continue to be central to Tickmill's efforts. Additionally, the broker has exciting plans for innovation, new product offerings, and technological updates, all aimed at client satisfaction.

For more information and to read the full review on ForexBrokers.com, visit: https://www.forexbrokers.com/reviews/tickmill