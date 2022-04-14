Leading global online brokerage firm Tradeview Markets (Tradeview) is bringing its world-class proprietary liquidity engine, Innovative Liquidity Connector (ILC), to the European markets. ILC offers clients the chance to trade in a true ECN ecosystem, without the involvement of a dealing desk or risk of price manipulation.

The system provides access to the best bid/ask rates, aggregated from numerous liquidity providers. This is why the ILC proprietary software can offer retail traders trade execution experiences that are usually only available for professional market makers.

Traders can access prices with no markups and be quoted the industry's tightest spreads on all assets, starting from 0.0 pips. The platform is available to all ILC clients, without any requirements for minimum trading volume.

How does the ILC Enable the Lowest Spreads in the Industry?

Tradeview has partnered with top-tier liquidity providers, who offer best-in-class bid/ask rates. The system accumulates these quotes and shows the best possible rates to clients. This is possible in real-time through the Best Bid/Best Offer (BBO) system. With access to the lowest prices and tightest spreads, traders can execute orders with virtually no latency and ensure minimal slippage.

With an initial deposit of $1,000, traders can access the robust, feature rich and powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. Both platforms are known for their multiple order and execution system, stability, advanced technical analysis tools, Marketwatch feature and multi-device compatibility.

Tradeview Offers Global Assets and Top Trading Conditions

With industry-leading trading conditions, Tradeview offers a broad range of asset classes, ranging from Forex, commodities, futures, energies, and metals to cryptocurrencies. This includes over 50 of the world’s most liquid Forex pairs.

Traders can access Contracts for Difference (CFDs) in hundreds of financial instruments at attractive margins. With multiple secure payment channels, traders have multiple options for deposits and withdrawals, contributing to an exceptional trading experience.

A New Regulated Entity in the European Markets

Tradeview has a long and illustrious history of offering state-of-the-art trading technologies, ancillary account services, exceptional client support and access to global financial assets. In 2021, the Company acquired a Category 2 Investment Services License (#IS93990), regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). It formally entered the European market with this license and proceeded to open a new office in Valletta, Malta.

Malta, with its reputation for a business-friendly environment, excellent infrastructure, stable economy, deep talent pool and strong legal framework, was a natural choice for the Company as a base in the European market. The MFSA license led to the establishment of Tradeview Europe Ltd., which offers trading services to both retail and institutional traders in the EU/EEA.

A Remarkable Timeline

Founded in 2004, Tradeview today has provided trading opportunities to hundreds of thousands of clients and affiliates worldwide. In 2019, the company added access to real-time US equities on the MT5 platform, enabling clients to take advantage of the world’s largest economy. Clients can trade some of the largest companies worldwide, with top-performing stocks from various sectors of the US economy.

In 2020, Tradeview became a sponsor of the education and social trading website, TradeGATEHub. This platform allows traders of all skill levels and experience to share tips and strategies. They also have access to market analysis, seminars, guest speakers and alerts on trending financial news.

The company is a market leader in the area of client education as well. Clients can register for Surf’s Up! - an online news portal operated by Tradeview. Surf’s Up! breaks down daily market-moving events for traders and gives them key insights and analyses to take advantage of asset price movements.

Fund and Transaction Safety is the Top Priority

Being a holder of a Category 2 MFSA license, Tradeview abides by the strictest norms for client fund safety. Funds are deposited and maintained in segregated bank accounts, in reputable financial institutions. With an automated risk management system, clients can be assured of negative balance protection too.

Strict policies and procedures are deployed to maintain client data security and privacy. Tradeview undertakes scheduled internal and external audits, in compliance with the MFSA guidelines.

With the introduction of the ILC in European jurisdictions, Tradeview brings exceptional liquidity, trading speed and cost efficiency for traders on the continent. The proprietary ILC technology will further catapult the brand to new heights.

If you have any queries about its assets and services, please contact the Tradeview team at support@tradeview.eu.