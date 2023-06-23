A benchmark of excellence in fintech and financial services, the UF AWARDS are some of the most sought-after accolades. Taking this benchmark to the APAC region, the UF AWARDS APAC shine a light of prestige on the most deserving Brokers and B2B market players locally.

Celebrating the highest achievements, growth and top quality standards in this ultra-competitive industry, the UF AWARDS help build trust and raise awareness about the latest developments across all areas of fintech and online trading. The APAC edition of the UF AWARDS saw some of the biggest names in the brokerage and fintech sectors compete in 29 different categories.

Centred on transparency, the voting process was open to the general public. Thousands of votes have been cast, counted and validated, revealing the names of the best Brokers and B2B providers in APAC.

On June 22, fintech and online trading industry leaders prominent in Asia-Pacific convened at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok’s iconic CentralWorld to take part in the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 ceremony.

Held on the last day of iFX EXPO Asia, the ceremony revealed the winning Brokers and top B2B brands in Asia-Pacific. And the awards go to…

Broker Awards

Best CFD Broker - APAC: AAAFx

Most Trusted Broker - APAC: Deriv

Most Trusted Broker - ASIA: Hantec Markets

Most Transparent Broker - APAC: FP Markets

Best Trading Conditions - APAC: FxPro

Best Trading Experience - APAC: TMGM

Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC: BDSwiss

Best Forex Spreads - APAC: Deriv

Best Trade Execution - APAC: FP Markets

Best Customer Support - APAC: Titan FX

Best Customer Support - AUSTRALIA: Vantage

Fastest Growing Broker - APAC: Trading Pro

Most Reliable Broker - ASIA: Libertex

Best Broker - ASIA: JustMarkets

Best Broker - AUSTRALIA: Vantage

Best Broker - APAC: ATFX

B2B Awards

Best Trading Platform - APAC: cTrader by Spotware

Best Social Trading Solution - APAC: ZuluTrade

Best Copy Trading Platform - APAC: cTrader by Spotware

Best Fintech AI Solution - APAC: OpixTech

Best Payment Service Provider - APAC: Worldpay from FIS

Best MT4 & MT5 CRM Solutions - APAC: Kangaroo IT Solutions

Best CRM Software Provider - APAC: Techysquad

Best Mobile Trading App - APAC: cTrader by Spotware

Most Diversified Liquidity Provider - APAC: X Open Hub

Best B2B Liquidity Provider - APAC: Finalto

Best Risk Management Solution - APAC: Centroid Solutions

Best Connectivity Provider - APAC: oneZero

Best Bridge Provider - APAC: Centroid Solutions

The UF AWARDS APAC 2023 organiser, Ultimate Fintech, would like to thank all participants and congratulate the deserving winners.