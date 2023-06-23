A benchmark of excellence in fintech and financial services, the UF AWARDS are some of the most sought-after accolades. Taking this benchmark to the APAC region, the UF AWARDS APAC shine a light of prestige on the most deserving Brokers and B2B market players locally.
Celebrating the highest achievements, growth and top quality standards in this ultra-competitive industry, the UF AWARDS help build trust and raise awareness about the latest developments across all areas of fintech and online trading. The APAC edition of the UF AWARDS saw some of the biggest names in the brokerage and fintech sectors compete in 29 different categories.
Centred on transparency, the voting process was open to the general public. Thousands of votes have been cast, counted and validated, revealing the names of the best Brokers and B2B providers in APAC.
On June 22, fintech and online trading industry leaders prominent in Asia-Pacific convened at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok’s iconic CentralWorld to take part in the UF AWARDS APAC 2023 ceremony.
Held on the last day of iFX EXPO Asia, the ceremony revealed the winning Brokers and top B2B brands in Asia-Pacific. And the awards go to…
Broker Awards
- Best CFD Broker - APAC: AAAFx
- Most Trusted Broker - APAC: Deriv
- Most Trusted Broker - ASIA: Hantec Markets
- Most Transparent Broker - APAC: FP Markets
- Best Trading Conditions - APAC: FxPro
- Best Trading Experience - APAC: TMGM
- Best IB/Affiliate Programme - APAC: BDSwiss
- Best Forex Spreads - APAC: Deriv
- Best Trade Execution - APAC: FP Markets
- Best Customer Support - APAC: Titan FX
- Best Customer Support - AUSTRALIA: Vantage
- Fastest Growing Broker - APAC: Trading Pro
- Most Reliable Broker - ASIA: Libertex
- Best Broker - ASIA: JustMarkets
- Best Broker - AUSTRALIA: Vantage
- Best Broker - APAC: ATFX
B2B Awards
- Best Trading Platform - APAC: cTrader by Spotware
- Best Social Trading Solution - APAC: ZuluTrade
- Best Copy Trading Platform - APAC: cTrader by Spotware
- Best Fintech AI Solution - APAC: OpixTech
- Best Payment Service Provider - APAC: Worldpay from FIS
- Best MT4 & MT5 CRM Solutions - APAC: Kangaroo IT Solutions
- Best CRM Software Provider - APAC: Techysquad
- Best Mobile Trading App - APAC: cTrader by Spotware
- Most Diversified Liquidity Provider - APAC: X Open Hub
- Best B2B Liquidity Provider - APAC: Finalto
- Best Risk Management Solution - APAC: Centroid Solutions
- Best Connectivity Provider - APAC: oneZero
- Best Bridge Provider - APAC: Centroid Solutions
The UF AWARDS APAC 2023 organiser, Ultimate Fintech, would like to thank all participants and congratulate the deserving winners.