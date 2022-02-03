The growth of the fintech ecosystem has offered consumers unprecedented choices, whether it is trading, investing, or share-dealing. And while this is extremely positive, it means a highly competitive landscape for fintech firms. To stand out from the crowd, financial brands now must be more intentional about communicating their unique value.

Leading full-service marketing and PR agency, Ultimate Fintech, understands this perfectly. With over 10 years of experience in the events, marketing and fintech spaces, the company is now running Google’s newly launched Performance Max Campaigns for its clients to maximise results via Google Ads.

A Powerful Platform for Ad Optimisation and Creation

Launched in November 2021, the Performance Max Campaign helps automate the delivery and targeting of ads, based on information provided by brands. Ultimate Fintech has been able to generate positive results for its clients through this platform, in sync with its mission to drive its clients’ ROI by connecting them to the right audience, using the right tools.

Commenting on the company’s huge success with the platform, Head of Ultimate Fintech Marketing Agency, Dusan Camilovic, said, “We keep up with industry trends in MarTech to provide clients with higher CTR along with a lower CPC in running their campaigns. We aim to differentiate brands in this crowded financial space, but in a way that doesn’t hurt their bottom lines.”

With the help of the new goal-based campaign, brands can find their entire Google Ads inventory in a single campaign. It can complement all their keyword-based search campaigns, helping find new audiences across all Google channels, such as Display, Gmail, Discover and YouTube. This is critical as consumers today interact with brands across multiple channels.

Before Performance Max Campaigns, it would have been difficult for brands to leverage all of Google’s ad inventory on a small budget. In a way, this new tool has democratised access to Google’s entire ad ecosystem, giving smaller companies the opportunity to increase brand awareness and reach new customer segments.

This is also a great way for companies to get more PPC data, which can be used to create new campaigns in the future.

Ultimate Fintech Helping Financial Brands Grow and Connect

Ultimate Fintech is the organiser of the biggest B2B fintech expo in the world, iFX EXPO. The first iFX EXPO for 2022 will be held from February 22 to 24, in Dubai. It is expected to be attended by thousands of professionals from the world of fintech, financial services, banking, and trading.

The agency has deep sector expertise in fintech and is known for its powerful ROI-focused B2B and B2C marketing strategies to fuel business growth. With Google’s Performance Max Campaign, the agency now helps brands optimise bids and placements and get the maximum value from their ad campaigns.

