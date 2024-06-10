Nvidia will start trading today around 120$ after the 10:1 stock split. Let's see what is a stock split and how it works.

In order to increase the share's liquidity and make it more affordable, a corporation may split its existing shares into many shares, a move known as a stock split. Because the split adds no actual value, even though the number of shares outstanding rises, the shares' total dollar worth stays the same. In essence, a stock split results in an increase in the company's share count but also a corresponding decrease in share price.

How does it work?

Announcement: A stock split with a specified ratio (such as 2-for-1, 3-for-1, etc.) is announced by the corporation.

Change of Share Count: The split ratio is multiplied by each shareholder's share count.

Share Price Adjustment: The split ratio is used to divide the market price of the shares.

Market Capitalization: Following the split, the company's overall market capitalization stays the same.

Let's see an example with Nvidia's 10-for-1 stock split:

Pre-split

A shareholder has 100 shares.

A share costs $1200.

Shares total worth is equal to 100 shares * $1200, or $120,000.

After-split

A 10-for-1 split is announced.

10 shares are divided from each share.

Now, the shareholder has 1,000 shares.

One share now costs $120 (1200 / 10).

Shares total worth is equal to 1000 shares * $120, or $120,000.

What makes the stock split historically positive?

Sign of confidence :

Stock splits are usually announced by companies after a major increase in share price. This could be seen as an indication that the business is optimistic about its chances for future growth.

Enhanced liquidity :

The number of outstanding shares rises when the stock is split, which may enhance liquidity. More shares at a reduced price could draw in more investors, even retail ones who might have been crowded out previously.

Perceived bargain :

Reduced share prices may increase demand by making the stock seem more accessible to small investors. Investors may view a company priced at $50 as more affordable than one priced at $200, despite the fact that the stock's fundamental remains the same.

Psychology :

Historical evidence shows that stocks often do well after a split, owing to increased investor interest and psychological impact. This can result in a self-fulfilling prophecy in which growing demand drives prices upward.