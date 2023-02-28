AAAFx, a trusted Forex and CFD brokerage part of Finvasia Group, hogs the media spotlight yet again. Entering the financial arena in 2008, AAAFx has demonstrated that being traditional means far more than gingerly tinkering around the edges of the past but rather being true to a solid set of values and mandates that most financial service providers today aim for.

Committed to values such as excellence, integrity, transparency, and honesty, the financial industry leader continues to surprise with its cutting-edge offering of over 500 tradeable instruments available across all its platforms: MT4, MT5 and ActTrader (currently available to global clients only).

The competitive leverage levels and ultra-low spreads on all asset classes, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, and other popular assets available with AAAFx as CFDs.

Placing great emphasis on tailored client service, the financial firm has proved time and again that it can swiftly adapt to the new status quo. The brokerage has gained significant traction in the past years, thanks to its distinct ability to absorb the market dynamic and mirror it through its new technology and financial product offerings.

On the technology side, the recent integration of the innovative ActTrader platform raises the bar in terms of accessibility to financial services and a streamlined user experience from onboarding to trading. “Designed with traders in mind”, it significantly “smooths out the trading experience, offering traders a single view of their portfolios’ performance in real time”, said Somesh Kapuria, Head of Business Development at AAAFx.

“We have thought about everything when integrating ActTrader. The smooth UX/UI design keeps our traders engaged longer, as they can now add or detach windows and fields as they see fit. Additionally, the diversity of smart indicators and tools that the platform has, keeps them up to date with the opportunities at hand. This was never possible before,” he added.

Ever since its inception, AAAFx has been driven by the vision to provide affordable and comprehensive financial services to everyone, no matter where they are on their investing or trading journey. Remaining true to this vision, the company has designed an attractive commission-free trading environment powered by advanced technology that gives traders full control over their portfolios.

“We believe in fair and transparent trading. This is why we offer our traders the best possible conditions, ultra-competitive prices and a wealth of trading tools and resources to get them started,” said Gurbir Singh, Head of Business Development.

The integrated social trading powerhouse, ZuluTrade, alongside Trading Calculators, the Economic Calendar and advanced indicators allow traders to customise their experience and navigate the financial markets with confidence.

Covered by multiple regulations across prominent jurisdictions worldwide, AAAFx is licensed by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Financial services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVGFSA), offering its services to thousands of traders in 176 countries.

In line with its regulation, AAAFx keeps client funds safe in segregated accounts it maintains with top-tier banks around the world. In this way, the company has taken every measure that client funds are clearly separated from its own, offering traders the capital protection they need. Furthermore, AAAFx undergoes regular internal and external audits to ensure that all protocols and best practices are being followed.

“We leave nothing to chance. Any shortcoming could cost us dearly. That’s why we apply the strictest rules and financial best practices to offer our clients the security and transparency they need to thrive,” Singh highlighted.

This ethical approach to trading secured AAAFx some of the most craved awards in the industry. In 2022, the company stood out among other leading financial service providers as the Best FX Service Provider at the Forex Expo Dubai, Most Transparent Broker at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022, and Best CFD Broker (MEA) at this year’s UF AWARDS MEA Ceremony which concluded the iFX EXPO Dubai.

For more information, visit https://aaafx.com/