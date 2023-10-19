One of Us, the trailblazing platform that supports football talents to become stars, is excited to unveil the launch of its branded coin with XDB CHAIN, the Blockchain for Brands.

This launch marks a key milestone for One of Us and its incredible community of talents and fans as it embarks on a transformative journey to enable web3-powered interactions. The overarching mission is to redefine the paradigm of talent discovery and management within the football industry through the remarkable power of blockchain technology. The visionary approach of One of Us aspires to usher in an era of amplified participation from the global football community during the talent discovery phase, promising unparalleled rewards. Therefore, every football aficionado worldwide can now assume the mantle of a talent scout, nurturing the potential of future football stars.

This exhilarating odyssey promises to enthrall millions of vibrant fans and thousands of prodigious players spanning the globe. This coin grants the owner exclusive access to the platform asset’s rights and it is ingeniously fashioned with a "reward model". This model confers tangible real-world advantages upon players through the medium of the token itself.

To give a broader context the extraordinary potential of this initiative, let’s take for example Gabriele Natale, the most recent One of Us winner, who now proudly joins the colors of the FC Genoa football team. The One of Us coin unlocks exclusive rewards and benefits connected to the success of the One of Us platform and its talents, like Gabriele Natale. Stay tuned for a cascade of forthcoming announcements, featuring an illustrious roster of retail partners, including major football clubs, converging within the dynamic of One of Us ecosystem.

XDB CHAIN, the Blockchain for Brands, boasts a thriving community that has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 100,000 dedicated members and has lately introduced the launch of multiple BCOs, namely branded coins, fostering a growing ecosystem of brands and users. With over 70,000 subscribers already rallying under the One of Us banner, the seamless integration of XDB CHAIN's web3 wallet promises to usher in an era of swift mass adoption and vibrant community engagement, targeting millions of users worldwide.

Daniele Mensi, CEO of XDB FOUNDATION: "I am eagerly looking forward to witnessing the fruits of last month's work to position XDB CHAIN within the football industry. I am confident One Of Us community and Partners hold limitless promise for both football and blockchain worldwide”Diego Donati CEO of F ONE - One Of Us: “We are thrilled to launch together with XDB CHAIN an innovative tool that allows fans to help the growth of new talents in football’s world, allowing everyone to believe in both "underdog" athletes discovered by One Of Us and selected professionals while enjoying unique rewards. We believe that this collaboration puts the opportunity in the hands of football fans to make a significant impact in the football industry.”

This historic launch stands as a beacon at the confluence of the football and blockchain realms, heralding an epoch of boundless possibilities and unparalleled rewards to those contributing to the success.

About XDB CHAIN

As XDB CHAIN (https://digitalbits.io/), the entire project and its community stand poised to propel the blockchain industry into a new era to embrace novel use cases, nurture collaborative communities, and boldly push the boundaries of what technology can achieve. This is just an invitation to join XDB CHAIN on this journey into the future of Blockchain for Brands empowering The Consumers of Tomorrow.

About One Of Us

ONE OF US is a soccer-focused community and app that reaches out to the world of amateur and amateur athletes, designed for those who dream of becoming a footballer in the professional world. Our mission is to become the social elevator of the football world by offering, thanks to technology accessible to all, guaranteeing every year the chance to sign at least one contract as a professional footballer, rewarding talent regardless of gender, age, economic and social condition.