FX option expiries for 10 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today













In particular, there are large ones layered throughout for both EUR/USD and USD/JPY in between 1.2100 and 1.2200 and 109.00 and 110.00 respectively.





Those are likely to act as floors and ceilings to price action, with large ones also seen on either side of both pairs through to tomorrow. So, just take note of that.





That said, keep an eye on risk sentiment and the bond market with regards to the reaction to the US CPI data release later today as well.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here





A couple of key ones to take note of today, as highlighted in