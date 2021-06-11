FX option expiries for 11 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

There are quite a number of large ones to take note of today as highlighted in bold.





For EUR/USD, they are seen on either side of current levels so that is likely to continue to keep price action in between 1.2100 and 1.2200.





Meanwhile, a similar story can be said for USD/JPY in between 109.00 and 110.00 despite the track lower in Treasury yields yesterday.





For USD/CAD, there is a large one at 1.2080-90 that is likely to be seen as a magnet before rolling off later in the day. And for AUD/USD, there continues to be a decent chunk around 0.7750 - even next week - so that is keeping price action rather muted.







