FX option expiries for 15 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

  • USD/JPY: 110.00 ($550m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3950 (£311m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7735 (A$306m), 0.7755 (A$380m)
Just a couple of light ones on the board to take note for today, so they're not really going to make much of an impact. However, there will be a few larger expiries to look forward to in the days ahead.

There will be one for EUR/USD at 1.1900 (€1.4bn) on 17/3, 1.2000 (€1.2bn) on 17/3, USD/JPY at 108.50 ($1.1bn) on 17/3, USD/CHF at 0.9220 ($720m) tomorrow, and AUD/USD at 0.7650 (A$1.4bn) tomorrow.

