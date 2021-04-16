FX option expiries for 16 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

There's not much to take note of for today, besides a bit of a big one for USD/CAD seen just below 1.2500 as highlighted in bold.





Elsewhere, there are modest-sized ones seen across other pairs but nothing that should have too much impact all things considered.





Going back to USD/CAD, the 1.2500 level has been a key support on the daily this week and the expiries coincide with the lows seen yesterday as well, so that might provide some added layer to keep price action from breaking lower until they roll off.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



