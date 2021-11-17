FX option expiries for 17 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing all too significant to take note of on the day, though there is a modest-sized one for AUD/USD at 0.7300 which could limit any upside push in the session ahead.





But given the technical circumstances, the dollar is reigning supreme at the moment and with a lack of key expiries elsewhere, the charts will do the talking today.





As mentioned on Monday, trading this week will center around the ebb and flow as well as the technicals and there isn't much to really change that sentiment for now either.







