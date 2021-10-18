FX option expiries for 18 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

There isn't anything significant to really take note of to start the new week, so expect trading sentiment to continue to be dictated by the ebb and flow of things.





The risk mood is keeping more tepid as China's slower growth weigh on Asian equities and US futures are also slipping a little after last week's advance. Higher Treasury yields is also something to keep an eye out for as we head into European morning trade.





Headlines should be few and far between today so expect the technicals to be a key driver in defining any momentum plays as we get things going. For now, yen pairs are still looking perky even if there is some light pullback following the gains in the past week.







