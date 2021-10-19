FX option expiries for 19 October 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Nothing much to take note of so far on the week, so trading sentiment will continue to be largely dictated by the ebb and flow of things and the technicals.

The latter still suggests some scope for weakness in the dollar ahead of key tests on the charts, so that might keep the greenback more sluggish as the mood from last week persists into trading this week.

