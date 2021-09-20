FX option expiries for 20 September 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That is in case there is added risk aversion in the market, putting further downside pressure on USD/JPY towards key support at 109.00. Hence, the large expiries will act as another layer to chew through for sellers in case price action plays out that way.

Besides that, there isn't anything else too significant but just be wary of extremely large ones in between 1.1700 and 1.1800 later in the week for EUR/USD.

