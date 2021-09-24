FX option expiries for 24 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The one for EUR/USD adds to some defensive layer for the pair in case sellers look towards testing downside momentum near 1.1700 but for now price action looks more tepid as the dollar is keeping steadier in European morning trade.





There are also large ones for USD/CAD in between 1.2625-50 but they don't offer too much technical significance so it will be a tough read but if anything else, price may not lurch lower beyond that region before the expiries roll off at least.





As for the one in AUD/USD at 0.7275, that offers more of a magnet as it keeps in between the key hourly moving averages of 0.7259 and 0.7285, which is where price action is residing for the time being as risk leans slightly towards the softer side.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



